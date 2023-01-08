Ravens — Bengals Pregame Notes: Baltimore Parts Ways With Veterans

OWINGS MILLS, Md, — The Ravens parted ways with a couple of veterans and will also rest one of their key playmakers for their Week 18 game against the Bengals.

Baltimore waived tight end Nick Boyle and wide receiver DeSean Jackson to make room for quarterback Brett Hundley and defensive tackle Rayshad Nichols from the practice squad. The Ravens also activated wide receiver Tylan Wallace and cornerback Daryl Worley from IR

With Lamar Jackson out and Tyler Huntley listed as questionable, the Ravens need depth at cornerback.

The Ravens will also rest running back J.K. Dobbins so that he is fully ready for next week's playoff game, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Baltimore (10-6) has already clinched a playoff spot, but can't win the AFC North because of the unbalanced schedule created by the cancellation of the Bills-Bengals game after Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest.

If the Ravens beat the Bengals (11-4) in Week 18 and then face them in the wild-card round, a coin flip will determine whether the game will be played in Baltimore or Cincinnati. Baltimore is currently the No. 6 seed in the playoffs but can move to the No. 5 seed if it beats Cincinnati and the Los Angeles Chargers lose to the Denver Broncos.

Boyle, 29, was selected by the Ravens in the fifth round (171st overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. He is widely regarded as one of the best blocking tight ends in the NFL, but suffered a devastating knee injury suffered midway through the 2020 season. Boyle returned last season but appeared in just five games. He has been active for 12 games this year but has just once played more than 10 offensive snaps.

Jackson was signed to the practice squad on Oct. 19 and elevated to the 53-man roster on Dec. 6. He's caught nine passes for 153 yards this season. Jackson has missed every practice this week due to illness.