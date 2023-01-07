Ravens — Bengals Week 18 Betting Trends

The Ravens are playing the regular-season finale without quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has been sidelined since Week 13 with a knee injury

Here are the Betting Trends, according to FanDuel.

Moneyline: BAL: (+370) | CIN: (-480)

Spread: BAL: +9.5 (-104) | CIN: -9.5 (-118)

Total: 39.5 — Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

"The Bengals enter this contest as heavy home favorites on the moneyline and spread on FanDuel Sportsbook's odds," FanDuel's Larry Rupp wrote. This 1 p.m. ET clash also features one of the lower totals on the Week 18 slate at 39.5 points."

More Betting Trends

Baltimore is 6-2 straight up in its last eight games against Cincinnati.

The total has hit the under in each of Baltimore's last five games.

Cincinnati is 5-0 against the spread (ATS) in its last five home games.

The total has hit the under in four of Cincinnati's last five games.

"As long as this spread stays within single digits, I'm going to back the Bengals in front of the home crowd," Rupp wrote. "Cincinnati is a ridiculous 5-0 against the spread (ATS) in its last five home games and 7-0 ATS in its last seven games overall. It is also 7-3 ATS in its last 10 head-to-head games against Baltimore."

Final Score Prediction: Bengals 24, Ravens 14

Bet: Cincinnati Bengals -9.5 (-118)