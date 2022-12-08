Terrell Owens: Ravens Are Best Destination for OBJ

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Six-time Pro Bowler Terrell Owens said the Ravens are the best landing spot for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Baltimore is still in search of a playmaker that can stretch the field and become a downfield target for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

"You think about his weapons on the outside, you don't really know who those No. 1 and No. 2 guys are," Owens told Audacy's 95-7 The Game in San Francisco. "You need somebody that can stretch the field and make those tough plays. Baltimore is a good fit for him."

It's been about 10 months since Beckham Jr. suffered a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI while playing for the Rams. He should be about ready to begin working out and getting ready to join a team with playoff aspirations.

Beckham was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2014, two-time Second-team All-Pro (2015, 2016), and three-time Pro Bowler (2014–2016)

Beckham has already been linked to the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, but Owens said neither team is a good fit.

"The team people keep throwing out there, the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, if he goes to either of those teams it's going to be short-lived," Owens said. "Go to a team with a good quarterback."

Owens is confident OBJ will mix well with Jackson.

"[The Ravens] have a dynamic quarterback, a dual-threat to be quite honest," Owens said. "He's become a quarterback that can run. People try to assess black quarterbacks, 'Oh, he's a running quarterback.' I don't like that term. He's made himself into a quarterback that can run."