Ravens Have Bigger Injury Report, But Room for Optimism

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — While the Ravens had more players on this week's first injury report, there is a reason for optimism.

Running back J.K. Dobbins was a full participant after suffering a season-ending knee injury last year. That's an encouraging sign that he could be ready for the Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins.

Rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones, a third-round pick, was also back but on a limited basis. He also would be a huge addition after having a dominant preseason.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and cornerback Marcus Peters (knee) were limited. So, their status is uncertain.

In addition, the Ravens signed veteran cornerback T.J. Carrie, 32, to the practice squad. Carrie played 11 games with the Colts and had 23 tackles and a fumble recovery last season.

Carrie has also played with the Raiders from 2014 to 2017 and Cleveland Browns from 2018 to 2019 and has seven interceptions and 380 tackles during his career.

The other Ravens players on the injury report were:

DE Calais Campbell NIR – rest DNP

OLB Justin Houston NIR – rest DNP

WR James Proche II Groin Limited

FB Patrick Ricard Calf DNP

DB Brandon Stephens Quad Limited

Here are the Dolphins' injuries.

RB Salvon Ahmed Heel DNP

T Terron Armstead Toe / NIR – rest DNP

TE Cethan Carter Concussion DNP

TE Tanner Conner Knee Limited

LB Melvin Ingram NIR – rest DNP

OL Austin Jackson Ankle DNP

T Greg Little Ankle Full

S Eric Rowe Pectoral Limited

WR Cedrick Wilson Toe DNP