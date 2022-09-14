Ravens Have Bigger Injury Report, But Room for Optimism
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — While the Ravens had more players on this week's first injury report, there is a reason for optimism.
Running back J.K. Dobbins was a full participant after suffering a season-ending knee injury last year. That's an encouraging sign that he could be ready for the Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins.
Rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones, a third-round pick, was also back but on a limited basis. He also would be a huge addition after having a dominant preseason.
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and cornerback Marcus Peters (knee) were limited. So, their status is uncertain.
In addition, the Ravens signed veteran cornerback T.J. Carrie, 32, to the practice squad. Carrie played 11 games with the Colts and had 23 tackles and a fumble recovery last season.
Carrie has also played with the Raiders from 2014 to 2017 and Cleveland Browns from 2018 to 2019 and has seven interceptions and 380 tackles during his career.
The other Ravens players on the injury report were:
DE Calais Campbell NIR – rest DNP
OLB Justin Houston NIR – rest DNP
WR James Proche II Groin Limited
FB Patrick Ricard Calf DNP
DB Brandon Stephens Quad Limited
Here are the Dolphins' injuries.
RB Salvon Ahmed Heel DNP
T Terron Armstead Toe / NIR – rest DNP
TE Cethan Carter Concussion DNP
TE Tanner Conner Knee Limited
LB Melvin Ingram NIR – rest DNP
OL Austin Jackson Ankle DNP
T Greg Little Ankle Full
S Eric Rowe Pectoral Limited
WR Cedrick Wilson Toe DNP