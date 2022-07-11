Ravens Wide Receivers Focused on Stretching Defenses, Also Willing to Block for Runners

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens' young group of wide receivers are focused on having a breakout season where they dominate opposing secondaries.

They are also not hesitant about doing the grunt work, namely blocking for the running backs.

It’s effort. It’s want-to. Blocking is just a fight," wide receiver James Proche said. "Coach ‘Dub’ [pass game specialist Keith Williams] put it in perspective – probably in great perspective. If this dude is blocking you or throwing you around, he’s basically saying he could whoop you in a fight. So, you can’t whoop me, so we’re going to block you. That’s basically what it is.”

The Ravens are expected to get back to their dominant running attack, especially if J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards are able to bounce back from season-ending knee injuries they both suffered last year.

In 2019, the Ravens finished with 3,296 yards rushing, the most by any team in NFL history during a season. They also became the first team in NFL history to average at least 200 yards passing and 200 yards rushing per game in the same season.

A balanced attack will be key and the wide receivers are prepared to help in any way they can.

"You’re either going to do it or you’re not going to do it," Rashod Bateman said. "When you care about your teammates, as a receiver it’s like blocking here and there. But no … Lamar Jackson’s our quarterback. We’re going to block for him. Whoever’s our running back – Gus [Edwards], J.K. [Dobbins] it doesn’t matter – we’re going to block for them. It’s not about just routes or anything like that. It’s [that] we’re receivers. It’s part of our job, and it’s what we’re going to do as well.”