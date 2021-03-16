Bowser's Perseverance Pays Off, Lands New Deal with Ravens

Linebacker had best year of his career in 2020.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — There were times when Tyus Bowser's future in Baltimore was uncertain.

Over the first two years of his rookie contract, Bowser struggled to make an impact and had a limited role with the defense.

However, Bowser continued to work and began to win the confidence of his coaches.

In his third year, Bowser managed 20 tackles and five sacks over 16 games.

This past season, Bowser continued to improve and produced a career-high 34 tackles, four tackles for a loss, two sacks, 14 quarterback hits, three interceptions and five passes defended.

His coaches lauded that performance and he was rewarded this week with a four-year deal, $22 million deal with $12 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports.

It was a huge signing for the Ravens, who already lost three other outside linebackers to free agency — Matt Judon (Patriots), Yannick Ngakoue (Raiders) and Jihan Ward (Jaguars).

Bowser doesn't solve the Ravens challenges as an edge rusher. He's managed just 10.5 sacks over four seasons. However, he's been a key contributor who does a solid job dropping back in coverage and also makes an impact on special teams.

"He’s an outside ‘backer, pass-rusher first," Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale said. "The whole process of four years is coming to fruition right now. He’s always been good in coverage, and with the way we used him this year, he’s had the ball come to him right at the right time. And it’s not always on third down; it’s first and second down, as well. But it just talks to the value of Tyus Bowser and what he can do. To be able to rush the passer and also drop in coverage, that’s a talent, and we really appreciate it."

NFL Insider Adam Caplan was the first to report on Bowser's signing.