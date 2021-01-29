Nick Boyle Inks Two-Year Extension With Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Tight end Nick Boyle agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Ravens that keeps him under contract through the 2023 season.

The deal is reportedly worth $13 million with $10.5 million fully guaranteed upon signing, according to the NFL Network. Baltimore gets some relief because Boyle's cap number falls from $7.8 million to $5.8 million next season.

“Nick is a Raven, exactly the type of player deserving of this third contract,” Ravens executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta said. “Ask his teammates, ask his coaches – he’s a backbone for this team. We are very happy for Nick and Kristina as we continue to build out our roster.”

Boyle suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 10 against the Patriots but could be ready for OTAs. according to coach John Harbaugh.



A 2015 fifth-round draft pick by Baltimore, Boyle, 27, has played in 73 career games (50 starts), recording 120 receptions for 1,047 yards and four touchdowns. Since joining the Ravens in 2015, Boyle has helped the team establish the NFL’s No. 1 rushing attack (141.7 ypg) as one of the league’s premier blocking tight ends.

Through nine games in 2020, before being placed on Injured Reserve (knee), Boyle tied a career-high with two touchdown receptions, while posting 113 yards on 14 catches. In 2019, he recorded career highs in receiving yards (321) and receptions (31), helping the Ravens produce the league’s No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 ppg) and setting several single-season franchise records, including total touchdowns (64), points (531), rushing yards (3,296) and total net yards (6,521).

This marks Boyle’s third contract with the team after initially signing a three-year extension in 2019.

“I am extremely thankful to continue being a part of the Ravens,” Boyle said. “My family has made this place our home the past five years, and we couldn’t be happier to continue doing so. I truly love this organization and all it has done for me. I am working my hardest every day to get back on the field with my teammates.”