Bozeman Nominee for 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

Ravens left guard Bradley Bozeman is a nominee for the 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field.

Baltimore cornerback Pierre Desir is also a nominee but he is representing the Jets on the list. Desir was released by New York on Nov. 18 and was signed to Ravens a week later. He was promoted to the active roster prior to the Week 13 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Bozeman has emerged as one of the top offensive linemen in the NFL, and he played on every one of the Ravens' 1,192 offensive snaps during the 2019-20 season.

Last season, Bozeman anchored an offensive line that helped the Ravens set a new NFL single-season rushing record (3,296 yards) and produced the NFL's No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 points per game). Carrying over to 2020, the Ravens rushing attack currently ranks No. 1 in the NFL (169.0 yards per game).

Founded in 2018 with wife, Nikki Bozeman, the Bradley & Nikki Bozeman Foundation works with at-risk children and their families to educate them on the dangers of childhood bullying. Their foundation also reinforces the importance of respect and standing up for others in vulnerable positions.

At the beginning of 2020, the Bozemans organized a cross-country anti-bullying campaign. On February 10, 2020, the couple embarked on a RV trip – from Maryland to California – with the intent to travel for six weeks, drive over 5,000 miles, and address more than 12,000 kids in 18 schools with stops in 16 states along the way. While Bradley did speak to several thousand students in the early part of their trip, it unfortunately was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bozeman has also been active in combatting food insecurity in the Baltimore community. Beginning in September, the Bozemans started a meal distribution at Mount Pleasant Ministries in Baltimore. Every other week, their efforts deliver 21,000 meals to over 300 families.

In additon, they created a special Halloween distribution that allowed children to dress up in costumes and safely “trick-or-treat.” For Thanksgiving, they hosted a drive-thru food distribution of turkeys and traditional sides in the parking lot of M&T Bank Stadium for over 500 families.

Established in 1970, the award was renamed in 1999 after the late Hall of Fame running back, Walter Payton. Each team nominates one player who has had a significant positive impact on his community. Representing the best of the NFL's commitment to philanthropy and community impact, 32 players are selected as their team's Man of the Year and become eligible to win the national award.

The winner of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award will receive a $250,000 donation to their charity of choice. All other 31 nominees also receive up to $50,000 donated to their charity of choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.

— The Baltimore Ravens