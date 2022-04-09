Skip to main content

Ravens Bring Back Calais Campbell

Baltimore brings back defensive end.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — When Calais Campbell announced that he wanted to play at least another season, Ravens GM Eric DeCosta immediately tried to coax him back to the team.

"Basically, I said, ‘Listen, if you want to play, I’d like you to let me know at some point because we thought you had a good year," DeCosta said. "You are a good player.’ I have a lot of admiration for Calais as a person and as a player and as a leader. So, I’m hopeful that we can bring him back. I’d love to bring him back. He’s a guy that plays winning football, and he does as much for the team and the organization in the building as he does on the field, and so I have a lot of respect for him.”

The strategy worked as Campbell agreed to a two-year deal with Baltimore.

Campbell had a productive two years with the Ravens, starting 26 of 27 games with 47 tackles and 5.5 sacks. Campbell has battled some injuries during his time in Baltimore, but he was forced to play the majority of snaps because Baltimore lacked depth behind him.

Campbell, who turns. 36 on Sept. 1, is still an effective player has a decorated career. He remains a viable, productive option for the Ravens.

Pro Football Focus named Campbell one of the most underrated free agents this offseason.

Last season, Cambell was on the field for the majority of snaps because the Ravens had no depth behind him. Fellow defensive end Derek Wolfe missed the entire season with hip and back injuries.

The Ravens will need to do a better job managing his snaps. 

