A Look at Trade Scenarios for Ravens OL Olando Brown Jr.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are likely getting calls about the availability of offensive lineman Orlando Brown in a trade.

Brown Jr. successfully made the switch from right to left tackle when Ronnie Stanley went down with a season-ending ankle injury. However, Stanley is expected to return to his position for the 2021 season.

Brown wants to stay on the blind side and caused a stir when he initially posted a message on Twitter that said, "I'm a LEFT tackle."

The Ravens have reportedly given Brown permission to seek a trade.

Here a few potential landing spots.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

Initial Asking Price: Second-round pick (No. 33 overall); Fourth-round in 2022.

Outlook: It's a foregone conclusion the Jaguars are selecting Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick. Jacksonville needs talented offensive lineman to protect their prized asset. Acquiring Brown could make sense especially if left tackle Cam Robinson decides to test the free-agent market.

2. Chicago Bears

Initial Asking Price: First-round pick (No 20 overall) for Brown and later-round swaps for 2022.

Outlook: Chicago has a void at left tackle and Brown would be a huge boost. The Bears have a desire to run the ball more in 2021 and Brown is coming from the top rushing offense over the past two seasons. Chicago could be tempted to use the No. 20 pick to draft a tackle, but Brown is young, established and would make an immediate impact.

3. Indianapolis Colts

Initial Asking Price: First-round pick (No. 21 overall).

Outlook: The Colts have a vacancy at left tackle with the pending retirement of Anthony Castonzo. However, Indianapolis does have other depth on the line and needs to make a decision with its quarterback situation.

4. Miami Dolphins

Initial Asking Price: First-round pick (No. 17 overall).

Outlook: The Dolphins started three rookie draft picks at times, including at both tackles and the question becomes how confident they feel in their two tackles (Austin Jackson and Robert Hunt) moving forward.

5. Los Angeles Chargers

Initial Asking Price: Second-round pick (No. 27 overall) and player or draft pick.

Outlook: The Chargers have their franchise quarterback with Justin Herbert. Now, they need to make sure they can protect him. Brown would make sense and Los Angeles would not have to part with a first-round pick.