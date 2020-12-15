Lamar Jackson Leads Ravens to Spirited 47-42 Victory Over Browns

CLEVELAND — The legend of Lamar Jackson continues to grow.

The reigning NFL MVP emerged from the locker room after dealing with cramps and set up Justin Tucker's 55-yard field goal with seven seconds left for a 47-42 victory over the Browns in Week 14.

"It's going to be a game that goes down in history," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said.

Jackson re-entered the game with just under two minutes remaining when his backup Trace McSorley was forced out of the game with a leg injury.

"It was just go-time," Jackson said. "It was our time."

Jackson threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown on a fourth-and-5 for a 42-35 lead with 1:51 left in the game.

However, the Browns responded on the ensuing drive when Baker Mayfield found Kareem Hunt for a game-tying 22-yard score.

Still, there was just enough time for Jackson to put together the game-deciding drive.

Jackson had critical completions to Willie Snead and Mark Andrews. That provided enough yards for Tucker to split the uprights in the closing seconds.

Baltimore earned safety on the ensuing kickoff when the Browns failed to manage an effective lateral.

"What the world saw was a Ravens team that played with faith and guts," Tucker said.

Jackson carried the ball nine times for 124 yards, which was the most-ever by a quarterback on Monday night, with a pair of touchdowns. He also completed 11 of 17 pass attempts for 163 yards with the touchdown to Brown.

Overall, the Ravens ran for 231 yards.

Jackson opened the second half with a 44-yard run. On the next pay, Gus Edwards gave the Ravens a 28-14 lead with a 19-yard scamper that provided a 28-14 lead.

Edwards finished with 49 yards on seven carries.

Cleveland responded on a 5-yard touchdown run by Hunt but Cody Parkey missed the extra point attempt.

Baltimore linebacker Tyus Bowser then came up with a huge play, intercepting Mayfield and returning the ball to the 1-yard line.

It was Mayfield's first interception in the last six games.

On the next play, rookie J.K. Dobbins (13 carries, 53 yards) ran for the short score, but Justin Tucker's extra-point attempt was blocked by Vincent Taylor, but the Ravens still led 34-20 with 4:21 left in the third quarter.

The Browns would not go away and Mayfield cut the margin to 34-28 on a 21-yard touchdown pass to Rashard Higgins and a two-point conversion that set up the late-game heroics.

Mayfield was 28 of 47 for 343 yards with two touchdowns and the interception.

Browns running back Nick Chubb finished with 82 yards on 17 carries with a pair of scores.

Cleveland outgained Baltimore 493 to 385.

The Ravens and Browns combined for nine rushing touchdowns.

What It Means

Ravens: Baltimore improved to 8-5 and likely needs to win its final three games to make the playoffs. However, the Ravens have a favorable schedule with matchups against Jacksonville (1-12), the New York Giants (5-8), and Cincinnati (2-10).

Browns: It was another disappointing loss for Cleveland. Still, the Browns are 9-4 and are in a solid position to end an 18-year playoff drought.

Up Next

Ravens: Play their first Sunday game in almost a month Week 15 against the Jaguars.

Browns: Travel to MetLife Stadium for a second consecutive prime-time game Sunday night against the New York Giants.