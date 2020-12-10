Ravens-Browns: Week 14 Preview, Prediction

Week 14: Baltimore Ravens (7-5) at Cleveland Browns (9-3)

When

Monday, Dec. 14 at 8:20 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium

Spread

Ravens minus-2 (BetOnline)

Series History

The Ravens own a 32-11 series lead over the Browns, including a 21-4 mark under head coach John Harbaugh. In this year’s 38-6 season-opening win over Cleveland, quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 20-of-25 passes for 275 yards and 3 touchdowns (152.1 rating). Wide receiver Marquise Brown tallied 101 yards on 5 catches, while tight end Mark Andrews registered two touchdowns catches, finishing with five receptions for 58 yards. Additionally, RB J.K. Dobbins posted two rushing scores, and Baltimore limited Cleveland to 0-for-3 on fourth down and 3-of-12 (25%) on third down.

By the Numbers

17 – Games gaining at least 200 rushing yards by the Ravens, including last week’s 294-yard output against Dallas, since Lamar Jackson became the team’s starting quarterback in Week 11 of 2018. That's more than double the number of games any other team has produced during that span. The Titans are second with eight.

Notable

The Ravens are playing a prime-time game for the third straight week. Baltimore is third in the AFC North, while Cleveland is riding a four-game winning streak and is in second place behind the Steelers (11-1).

Player Spotlight

— Marlon Humphrey

The Ravens cornerback leads the NFL with 6 forced fumbles this season. Humphrey’s six forced fumbles are also tied for the third-most by a defensive back in an NFL single-season since that statistic began being tracked in 2000.

Ravens Game Plan

Offense

The Ravens are back atop the NFL with 169 yards rushing per game. Baltimore should be close to full strength after battling a massive outbreak of COVID-19 two weeks ago. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was among the players that missed time and showed some early rust in a 34-17 victory over the Cowboys in Week 14. Jackson completed 12 of 17 pass attempts for 107 yards with touchdown passes to Miles Boykin and Hollywood Brown. Jackson also had 94 yards rushing on 13 carries, including a 37-yard touchdown run.

Baltimore ran for 111 yards in its first meeting against Cleveland. The Ravens will have a tougher time against the much-improved Browns, who are ranked eighth in the NFL allowing 104.3 rushing yards per game. Baltimore can rotate four running backs — J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Mark Ingram and Justice Hill — that are capable of wearing opponents down. The key will be for Jackson to avoid costly turnovers. The Ravens offensive line will need to perform at a high level, especially against Miles Garrett, who is tied for third in the leaue with 10.5 sacks.

Defense

Cleveland ran for 138 yards in the first meeting behind Kareem Hunt (13 carries, 72 yards) and Nick Chubb (10 carries, 60 yards). They have established themselves as one of the league's top running back duos. Baker Mayfield has thrown for 2,442 yards with 21 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He has shown dramatic improvement since that first game. Mayfield has multiple wide receivers that can make plays downfield, including Jarvis Landry (54 receptions, 676 yards, two touchdowns) and Rashard Higgins (25 receptions, 400 yards, three touchdowns).

The Ravens will need to do a better job pressuring Mayfield after failing to earn a sack last week against the Cowboys' injury-marred offensive line. Mayfield has only been sacked 17 times this season, which ranks 21st in the league. The Ravens need more production from outside linebacker Yannick Ngakoue, who was acquired at the trade deadline but has not made much of an impact.

Prediction

The Ravens will see a different Browns team than the one they routed in the regular-season opener. Cleveland is looking to snap an 18-year playoff drought and potentially overtake the Steelers in the AFC North. The Ravens are also looking to make a playoff run and are currently ranked ninth in the seven-team race. Baltimore likely needs to win its final four games to earn a spot in the postseason. The stakes are high for both teams.

Final Score: Ravens 28, Browns 26