Ravens-Browns MNF Game Drew Massive TV Ratings

BALTIMORE — The Monday Night Football matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns attracted 12.4 million viewers on ESPN, a 9% increase over last year's Week 14 game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles, according to the network.

The game was also the most-watched program on television — broadcast and cable— in the primetime slot from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. among all key demographics. The matchup was especially popular among the AFC North cities.

Locally, Cleveland had the largest viewership among all U.S. markets with a 39.3 rating, followed by Baltimore (29.6), Columbus, Ohio (16.3), Pittsburgh (13.2) and Cincinnati (11.7).

The Ravens and Browns played an entertaining, high-scoring game that provided enough drama to keep the viewers captivated.

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP, emerged from the locker room after dealing with cramps and set up Justin Tucker's 55-yard field goal with seven seconds left for a 47-42 victory.

It was widely regarded as the game of the season and numerous former and current pro athletes posted their thoughts on social media.

"It’s a game that’s going to go down in history," Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said. "So, [I’m] just proud to be a part of it, and I’m really proud of our players. All I can say is at the end, I was doing a little bit of praying."

Nearly 13 million people were watching when Jackson re-entered the game and threw a 44-yard touchdown strike on fourth-and-5 to Marquise Brown.

The viewership grew to over 13.4 million when Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield threw a 22-yard pass to Kareem Hunt for the go-ahead score before Tucker’s game-winning kick.

It was the last prime-time game of the season for the Ravens. Cleveland played the Giants on Sunday night in Week 15.

Pittsburgh plays Cincinnati on Monday night in a game that doesn't have much intrigue, but the Steelers do have a national following.