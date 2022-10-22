Ravens — Browns Week 7 Betting Trends
BALTIMORE — The safe money is on the Ravens against the Cleveland Browns in Week 7.
Here are the betting trends, courtesy of FanDuel.
Moneyline: CLE: (+230) | BAL: (-280)
Spread: CLE: +6.5 (-108) | BAL: -6.5 (-112)
Total: 46.5 —Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
"It's hard to trust the Browns with how poor their defense has played this season," FanDuel Devon Platana wrote. "Even if the newly-acquired Deion Jones makes his debut, it doesn't change the fact that Cleveland has given up an average of 399 total yards (fifth-worst) and 30.3 points (third-worst) over the last three weeks.
"Besides, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is 4-1 in his last five starts against the Browns, owning a 101.4 passer rating over that span while also rushing for 345 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 52 carries. With how bad Cleveland's defense has been this season, it's easy to imagine Jackson having even more success."
Final Score Prediction: Ravens: 28, Browns: 19
More Trends
- Cleveland is 0-5 against the spread (ATS) in its last five games against Baltimore.
- Baltimore is 12-2 straight up in its last 14 home games against Cleveland.
- The total has hit the over in five of Cleveland's last six games.
- The total has hit the under in six of Baltimore's last eight gam
"After Zappe of all quarterbacks exposed Cleveland's defense last week, I expect Jackson to do the same on Sunday," Platana wrote. "The Browns' defenders look unorganized and unmotivated, meaning it'll be extremely tough to stop a Baltimore offense that's averaged 30.8 points in the last five meetings between the AFC North rivals."
Bet: Ravens -6.5 (-112)