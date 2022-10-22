Ravens — Browns Week 7 Betting Trends

BALTIMORE — The safe money is on the Ravens against the Cleveland Browns in Week 7.

Here are the betting trends, courtesy of FanDuel.

Moneyline: CLE: (+230) | BAL: (-280)

Spread: CLE: +6.5 (-108) | BAL: -6.5 (-112)

Total: 46.5 —Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

"It's hard to trust the Browns with how poor their defense has played this season," FanDuel Devon Platana wrote. "Even if the newly-acquired Deion Jones makes his debut, it doesn't change the fact that Cleveland has given up an average of 399 total yards (fifth-worst) and 30.3 points (third-worst) over the last three weeks.

"Besides, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is 4-1 in his last five starts against the Browns, owning a 101.4 passer rating over that span while also rushing for 345 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 52 carries. With how bad Cleveland's defense has been this season, it's easy to imagine Jackson having even more success."

Final Score Prediction: Ravens: 28, Browns: 19

More Trends

Cleveland is 0-5 against the spread (ATS) in its last five games against Baltimore.

Baltimore is 12-2 straight up in its last 14 home games against Cleveland.

The total has hit the over in five of Cleveland's last six games.

The total has hit the under in six of Baltimore's last eight gam

"After Zappe of all quarterbacks exposed Cleveland's defense last week, I expect Jackson to do the same on Sunday," Platana wrote. "The Browns' defenders look unorganized and unmotivated, meaning it'll be extremely tough to stop a Baltimore offense that's averaged 30.8 points in the last five meetings between the AFC North rivals."

Bet: Ravens -6.5 (-112)