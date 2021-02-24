Dez Bryant: 'Baltimore Wasn’t the Place for Me'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Dez Bryant's short tenure with the Ravens appears to be over.

Bryant posted a message on social media that Baltimore was not a good fit for him. However, the veteran wide receiver hopes to play at least two more years.

"I will speak on my personal experience...I was in a position where everything was already established," he wrote on Twitter. "I took advantage of getting myself right. I realized quick Baltimore wasn’t the place for me...no bad blood that’s their way of doing things so you gotta respect it."

Baltimore ranked last in the NFL averaging 171.2 yards passing per game. The Ravens also attempted the least passes in the league with 406.

Bryant signed with Baltimore's practice squad on Oct. 27 and made his debut in Week 9 in a 24-10 victory over the Colts. He did not get a target in his two snaps. He was left off the team the following week in a 23-17 loss to New England.

The Ravens elevated Bryant again in a 30-24 overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans. He had his first catch — a 4-yard gain in the third quarter — since Dec 31, 2017. He finished four receptions on five targets for 28 yards.

Bryant also caused a stir when he was scratched against his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, because of a positive COVID-19 test. Bryant later claimed the test was negative and even threatened to retire before back-tracking on those comments.

He finished the 2020 regular season with six receptions on 11 targets for 47 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Bryant enjoyed working with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

"Our chemistry was good on and off the field," Bryant wrote. But it was guys there before me who understood the offensive concepts better than me. You can't jeopardize that."

Bryant, 32, has played in 119 career games (99 starts), posting 537 receptions for 7,506 yards (14.0 average) and 75 touchdowns over nine years. He also has two punt return touchdowns, both of which he recorded as a rookie in 2010.

Despite likely playing elsewhere next season, Bryant does not hold a grudge against the Ravens for his lack of opportunities in the offense.

"No OTAs No mini camp and coming in midway through the season is not normal," he wrote. "I wasn’t bothered about playing time. I enjoyed myself I met some great teammates.. guys I feel like I will be keeping in contact for a long time. I’m thankful for the opportunity Baltimore gave me."