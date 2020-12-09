Dez Bryant Says He's Scratched After Positive COVID-19 Test

BALTIMORE — Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant was scratched about 30 minutes prior to the Week 13 kickoff against Dallas because of an "Illness," according to the team.

Bryant revealed on Twitter he tested positive for COVID-19.

"Tell me why they pull me from warming up so I can go get tested... my shit come back positive... I tested positive for Covid WTF," he tweeted.

Bryant was poised to play for the first time against his former team, the Cowboys. He was one of the first Ravens on the field for individual warmups almost three hours before the game. However, he did not appear on the field for team warmups, likely after the positive test.

Bryant was clearly not happy about the situation, later tweeting: "Yea I’m going to go ahead and call it a quit for the rest of the season... I can’t deal with this."

Despite the positive test for Bryant, the game was played as scheduled. An NFL spokesman explained: "Contact tracing was conducted from yesterday and today using the contact tracing device and the standard interviews. There were no high-risk contacts identified."

Bryant signed with Baltimore's practice squad on Oct. 27 and made his debut in Week 9 in a 24-10 victory over the Colts. He did not get a target in his two snaps. He was left off the team the following week in a 23-17 loss to New England.

The Ravens elevated Bryant again in a 30-24 overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans. He had his first catch—a 4-yard gain in the third quarter—since Dec 31, 2017. He finished four receptions on five targets for 28 yards.

Bryant was targeted twice against the Steelers this past week but did not catch a pass.

"I feel good physically," Bryant said earlier this week. "The coaches are doing what they feel is best for me. Sometimes, I think I can bite off more than I can chew. Whatever they have for me, I'm going to be prepared for it. I'm excited. I'm going to let the coaches do what they feel is best and I am just going to follow their lead."

Bryant, 32, played in 113 career games (99 starts), posting 531 receptions for 7,459 yards (14.0 average) and 73 touchdowns over eight years with Dallas. He also has two punt return touchdowns, both of which he recorded as a rookie in 2010. Bryant has also appeared in three playoff games with 15 receptions for 218 yards and two touchdowns.

He was looking forward to competing against his former team, but now there are more questions surrounding his career.

"I'm excited, I'm looking forward to it. A lot of those guys on that team I know, I'm real good friends with," Bryant said. "They're helluva football players. Whenever we line up across from one another, it's going to be fun. Like I said, it's going to be an exciting moment."