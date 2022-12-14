Calais Campbell: AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Ravens

This is the sixth-career Player of the Week award for Campbell and second on Special Teams..

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after blocking a field goal that preserved the team's 16-14 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14.

With under 12 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Campbell blocked Pittsburgh’s 40-yard field goal attempt to keep the Ravens’ lead at six points. Baltimore would go on to score a field goal on the following drive and eventually hold on to a 16-14 win over the Steelers. He was the only player in the league to block a field goal attempt in Week 14.

“Speaking of coaching, [special teams coordinator] Coach [Chris Horton] called pretty much an audible," Campbell said. "Chris Horton came to me on the sideline, and it was like, ‘Hey, I’m going to switch it up. I know we don’t practice it, but I want you to get in the A-gap and try to swim on the snapper.’ We did it last year against some, but I haven’t worked on that since last year. It was a good call. He kicked the ball, [and] I had a good chance to get up there and get it, get my left hand on it. It was a good feeling.”

This is the sixth-career Player of the Week award for Campbell and second on Special Teams (Week 2, 2009, with Arizona).

He is the third former Miami Hurricanes player to win a Special Teams Player of the Week this season, joining Detroit kicker Michael Badgley (Week 13) and Green Bay kicker Pat O’Donnell in Week 3.

"I think he's a Hall of Fame player," coach John Harbaugh said.. He's definitely a Hall of Fame field goal blocker, there's no doubt about that."