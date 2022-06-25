Ravens Camp to Feature 16 Open Practices

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens’ 2022 training camp will feature 16 free/open practices at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, with the ability to safely host approximately 1,000 fans per day.

Additionally, the Ravens have scheduled a free/open practice at M&T Bank Stadium on July 30. Each day will offer a post-practice autograph session for children ages 6-14.

Beginning Wednesday, July 13 at 11 a.m., fans can visit www.BaltimoreRavens.com/TrainingCamp or the Ravens’ Mobile App to claim a parking pass for one of the Owings Mills practices.

The online reservation is on a first-come, first-served basis, allowing fans to secure a parking pass that will admit one car’s worth of people to the specific practice requested. (Please note that there is a limited amount of parking passes available for each day.)

“We are excited to welcome the Ravens Flock back to training camp,” senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs stated. “We look forward to hosting our outstanding fans and kicking off what will surely be a fantastic season of Ravens football.”

The Ravens’ first full-team training camp practice will be held Wednesday, July 27. The final date for fans attending training camp is Wednesday, Aug. 17.

TRAINING CAMP PRACTICES: ONLINE REGISTRATION

Fans will receive a confirmation email after signing up for a specific practice day. Digital parking passes, scheduled practice times and other logistical information will be emailed to fans 48 hours prior to their selected practice.

Training camp practices will offer a post-practice autograph session for children ages 6-14. Additionally, food trucks, interactive children’s activities and sponsor activations will be available to fans.

STADIUM TRAINING CAMP PRACTICE

Fireworks Night at M&T Bank Stadium – Free and Open to the Public

When: Saturday, July 30

Practice Time:7 p.m.

Details: Highlighted by a post-practice player autograph session for children ages 6-14 – and a fireworks/laser show – the practice will also feature entertainment that includes interactive games, Baltimore's Marching Ravens, cheerleaders, Poe and live mascots Rise and Conquer. The Ravens Team Store and concessions stands will also be open.