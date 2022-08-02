Skip to main content

Ravens Camp Notebook: Lamar Jackson Throws First Interception

Ravens practice without pads.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw his first interception after six training camp practices.

However, it was a stellar play by veteran safety Tony Jefferson that was the difference.

Jackson was trying to find wide receiver Rashod Bateman deep down the far sidelines. The ball was tipped during a collision and Jefferson came down with the ball. 

Overall, Jackson had a mostly solid day, completing 15-of-19 pass attempts. He was also quick rolling out of the pocket.

Rookie inside linebacker Zakoby McClain also had an interception thrown by backup quarterback Anthony Brown.

Defensive lineman Brent Urban knocked down a pass at the line. 

Second-year wide receiver Binjimen Victor had an impressive day with several receptions, including a 20-yard catch in the middle of the field. Victor is battling for that fifth wide receiver spot. 

Stout the Kicker

Rookie punter Jordan Stout had an impressive day with several booming punts. He also lined up and converted several field goals, including one from about 60 yards. It was an impressive display. 

Absences

Wide receiver Devin Duvernay missed his second straight practice after suffering a thigh bruise Saturday night at M&T Bank Stadium. 

Others players that missed practice were linebacker Patrick Queen, guard Kevin Zeitler, tackle Morgan Moses, tight end Nick Boyle, cornerback Brandon Stephens, offensive lineman Patrick Mekari and rookie tight end Charlie Kolar (hernia).

The Ravens didn't wear full pads like the previous day.

James Returns

Offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James was back at practice after missing the previous day with nagging injuries. James could be the top backup to left tackle if Ronnie Stanley, who is on the PUP list with an ankle injury.


