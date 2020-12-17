Calais Campbell Focused on Win, No Hard Feelings With Jaguars

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Calais Campbell was a dominant force in his three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He was also a solid ambassador off the field with his involvement in the local community.

The Ravens made a splash this past offseason by acquiring Campbell in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round draft selection. He later signed a one-year extension with Baltimore.

Campbell will face his former team Week 15 at M&T Bank Stadium in a game that is critical to the Ravens' playoff hopes. So, Campbell's main focus is emerging with a victory, but he is looking forward to competing with some of his former teammates.

“This is a must-win, playoff football-type of mentality because we’re in the hunt for the playoffs," Campbell said. "You can’t let a game like this go and expect to go to the playoffs. So, first things first, I want to win to make sure that we give ourselves the opportunity to go to the postseason. But naturally, being a competitor, you play on a team for three years, you know all the guys."

Ravens defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who was acquired from the Vikings at the trade deadline, is also a former player for the Jaguars.

Campbell is tied for the team lead with four sacks and has five tackles for a loss and 10 quarterback hits.

The Ravens (8-5) are currently ranked eighth in the seven-team playoff race. Even if the Ravens win their final three games, they will not make the postseason if the teams in front of them, namely the Browns, Colts, and Dolphins, do not lose the rest of the way.

Baltimore is grateful to have Campbell back in the lineup. The Ravens lost all three games he was sidelined with a calf injury.

Campbell has been one of the most stalwart defensive ends in the NFL and has started all 16 games in each of the previous five seasons (2015-19). So, it was especially difficult watching from the sidlines, but he needed to look at the bigger picture.

“Anytime you have to watch your team play [from] the sideline, it’s frustrating," he said. "Especially when the team loses, knowing that you feel like … I personally felt like I could make a difference. Just the energy and getting guys together in certain situations, the special situations to make sure we’re focused and locked in, that kind of leadership quality that you can’t do when you’re not in pads, it’s kind of hard.

"So, that was probably the biggest thing. You never want to be on the sideline watching; you want to be out there. I’ve always considered myself a very durable and dependable guy, but you can’t … Injuries happen; it’s just part of the game."

Originally selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the second round of the 2008 draft, Campbell played nine seasons (2008-16) in Arizona and then the past three seasons (2017-19) with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He earned Pro Bowl honors in all three seasons with Jacksonville.

Campbell also earned Associated Press first-team All-Pro honors as a defensive end and second-team All-Pro honors as a defensive tackle in 2017. He was named the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America, also garnering 2017 AFC Defensive Player of the Year honors from the NFL 101 Awards. In 2019, Campbell was named to the PFWA All-AFC team.

Campbell managed 31.5 sacks in three seasons with Jacksonville, which advanced to the AFC championship game in 2018. Campbell is looking to lead the Ravens even further, but he's not looking past his former, struggling team that is 1-12 on the season.

"I’ve been in contact with a bunch of the guys over there, just because in football, you develop a brotherhood and friendship," he said. "So, a lot of those guys I’m real, real tight with. So, it’s going to be fun competing and talking trash along the way and having some fun with the old team.”