Can Jason Pierre-Paul Boost Ravens Pass Rush?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — - Newly-signed outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul will get thrown into the fire for his Ravens debut in Week 4.

Pierre-Paul will have the tough task of containing Buffalo Bill quarterback Josh Allen, who is a dual-threat just like Baltimore's Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens need to get more production from their pass rush and are relying on Pierre-Paul to fill the void left by Justin Houston, who is "doubtful" to play with a groin injury.

Baltimore has seven sacks over three games, which ranks in the bottom half of the NFL. Allen has also been sacked seven times over three games this year.

Pierre-Paul signed a one-year deal with the Ravens this week and has practiced for three days.

“The first week of practice, it went well," Pierre-Paul said. I think I’m adjusting to the calls pretty well, getting the calls pretty well, getting my legs back under me. I’m playing catch-up, but I’ve been in this position before, so it’s not going to hold me back.

"I’ll be ready this Sunday. I’ll definitely be ready.”

Pierre-Paul has amassed 91.5 sacks over 12 NFL seasons.

Last year, he managed 2.5 sacks while dealing with a significant shoulder injury. Pierre Paul had surgery this offseason.

"At the end of last year, I had a supraspinatus, a rotator cuff tear, bicep tendon tear – all that," Pierre Paul said. So, I basically got a whole new shoulder. ... Now, I’m back. I feel way, totally, way better. I was playing with only one shoulder last year; since Game Three, I was playing with one shoulder. So, imagine playing with one shoulder as a defensive end. I did what I could do for the team and holding my own, but not having two shoulders is a big thing; can’t push, can’t grab, can’t snatch – but I can do all that now.”