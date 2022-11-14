Ravens Have Chance to Run Table in Second Half of Season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens will likely be favored in their final, eight games of the 2022 season.

They have won three consecutive games and are 6-3 at the midpoint of the season. The Ravens also sit in first place in the AFC North one game ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4).

Baltimore has the NFL's easier remaining schedule, playing one team with a winning record the rest of the way.

A breakdown of the Ravens final eight games.

Week 11 vs. Carolina Panthers (3-7)

Breakdown: The Panthers are struggling, but are still alive in the lackluster NFC South. Instead of facing their old nemesis Baker Mayfield at quarterback, the Ravens will line up against PJ Walker

Outlook: The Ravens are coming off the bye and playing at home. Baltimore is the prohibitive favorite to come away with a victory.

Week 12 at Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7)

Breakdown: The Ravens have traditionally not played well against the Jaguars and are 10-12 all-time against them, losing the first eight matchups, before winning the next six and exchanging victories one-for-one over the last eight.

Outlook: Despite the poor record, Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence has played better over the past several games. Jacksonville also plays hard and the team has been competitive in almost all of its games. Nonetheless, this is a game the Ravens should win.

Week 13 vs. Broncos (3-6)

Breakdown: The Broncos have been one of the NFL's most polarizing teams. The addition of quarterback Russell Wilson has not worked out thus far. Denver has no chance of catching Kansas City in the AFC West so it won't be playing for anything except pride. Entering Week 11, Denver is ranked last for points scored, but first for points allowed.

Outlook: Baltimore is 5-1 (.833) in home games against Denver, with a 3-1 (.750) record under John Harbaugh. The Ravens beat the Broncos on the road last season and there's no reason they can't take care of business at M&T Bank Stadium.

Week 14 at Steelers (3-6)

Breakdown: Pittsburgh has won four straight against Baltimore, tying for its second-longest winning streak in the series. However, the Steelers are having one of their most challenging seasons in decades. Nonetheless, the team will play hard for Mike Tomlin.

Outlook: This is a critical game for the Ravens and their position in the AFC North. Baltimore will have to treat this matchup with a sense of urgency because the records are meaningless in this rivalry.

Week 15 at Browns (3-6)

Breakdown: Cleveland is having a lost season but could get some rejuvenation when Deshaun Watson is reinstated. Watson can return on Dec. 4 when the Browns play the Texans. By that time, though, Cleveland could be well out of the playoff race.

Outlook: The Ravens beat the Browns 23-20 in Week 7 after blocking a potential game-tying field goal. This is another crucial AFC North matchup that Baltimore cannot let slip away. The Browns would love to play spoiler and will be a better team with Watson in the lineup

Week 16 vs. Falcons (4-6)

Breakdown: The Falcons will have to play a cold-weather game in Baltimore. Despite its losing record, Atlanta is in second place in the NFC South so this game will be a big game.

Outlook: The Ravens are historically good against NFC teams and should take care of business at home. The key will be to jump out early and take the Falcons out of the game.

Week 17 vs. Steelers (3-6)

Breakdown: A rematch at home against the Steelers, who could be playing for draft picks at this point. However, Pittsburgh has traditionally played well at M&T Bank Stadium.

Outlook: The Ravens could have a chance to sweep their divisional rival and stay undefeated in the division. A win will help carry momentum into the postseason.

Week 18 at Bengals (5-4)

Breakdown: Cincinnati appears to be the Ravens' main threat to an AFC North championship. Baltimore beat the Bengals 19-17 in Week 5 on a 43-yard field goal by Justin Tucker as time expired. The game could decide the division.

Outlook: The Bengals have been inconsistent throughout the year but they're still in the playoff hunt. The NFL scheduled this game as the finale for a reason. The Bengals knocked the Ravens out of the playoffs with a victory in the final game of the regular season in 2017.