Ravens-Chargers Week 6 Preview, Prediction, Where to Watch

Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) at Baltimore Ravens (4-1)

When

Sunday, Oct.. 17, 2021, 1 p.m., at M&T Bank Stadium.

Spread

Ravens -3 (SI SportsBook).

How to Watch/Listen

Television: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore)

Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98Rock (97.9 FM)

National Radio: ESPN Radio

Series History

The Ravens hold a 7-5 all-time regular-season series lead over the Chargers, including a 3-1 mark in Baltimore. These teams last met during the 2018 Wild Card playoffs, when Los Angeles upended the Ravens, 23-17, in Baltimore. Under head coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore is 4-3 overall against the Chargers.

By the Numbers

39 – Touchdown catches by wide receiver Marquise Brown (20) and tight end Mark Andrews (19) dating back to 2019. Their 39 receiving touchdowns since ‘19 rank as the NFL’s second-most by a current WR-TE combo, only behind KC’s Tyreek Hill (26) and Travis Kelce (20) – 46.

Notable

In Week 5, Andrews set career highs in receptions (11) and receiving yards (147), also tying a career-high with two touchdown catches and setting a personal best with two 2-point conversion catches. He became the first NFL player since the 1970 merger to have 2 receiving touchdowns and 2 two-point conversions in a game

Player Spotlight

Defensive End Calais Campbell

Calais Campbell’s 92 career sacks are the seventh most among active NFL defenders. He has played in 203 games, with 185 starts. He ranks first in both categories among active D-linemen. Campbell is one of four NFL defenders since 2000 to register at least 700 tackles and 85 sacks. Since being drafted in 2008, Campbell's 159 tackles for loss rank second in the NFL, trailing only Arizona DE J.J. Watt’s 178 TFL during that span.

Ravens Game Plan

Offense

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had the most dominant performance of his career in a 31-25 overtime victory last week over the Colts. Jackson threw for a career-high — and single-game franchise record — 442 yards, surpassing his previous mark of 324 at Miami in 2019. Jackson passed for four touchdowns and zero interceptions, completing 86% of his passes (37 of 43). Jackson became the first player in NFL history to pass for 400 yards while also completing at least 85% of his passes, according to ESPN Stats & Information. The Colts stacked the box and Jackson beat them over the top. The Ravens have the league's top No. 1 offense heading into this week.

This game is set up differently because the Chargers have the league's worst run defense, allowing 157.6 yards per game. Los Angeles is stout against the pass and ranks 7th by allowing 214.2 yards per game. The secondary is led by Asante Samuel Jr., who has two interceptions. The Chargers are also able to keep pressure on opposing quarterbacks with Joey Bosa (2.5 sacks) and Kyler Fackrell (2 sacks). The Ravens have struggled to run the ball over the past two weeks against the Broncos and Colts. Last week, Jackson led the team with 62 yards on 14 carries, Latavius Murray had just 17 yards on six carries and Ty'Son Williams finished with 6 yards on 4 carries. Baltimore needs to get more production with the ground game this week. Jackson has been able to stretch the field with wide receiver Marquise Brown and tight end Mark Andrews, so the Chargers' secondary will be tested.

Defense

The Ravens have struggled to get off the field and the Chargers will pose another huge challenge because of their high-powered passing offense. Los Angeles is averaging 28.4 points per game, which is tied for sixth in the NFL. Justin Herbert has thrown for 1,576 yards with 13 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. His favorite targets are Mike Williams (31 catches, 471 yards), Keenan Allen (34 catches, 369 yards) and Jared Cook (17 catches, 210 yards). The Ravens' secondary has been hampered by injuries and is allowing 296.4 yards per game, which is tied for 28th in the NFL.

Los Angeles' running attack has been uneven and is led by Austin Ekeler (349 yards, 5.2 ypc). Baltimore has been mostly stout against the run with nose tackle Brandon Williams holding down the middle of the field. Baltimore is allowing 93.2 yards rushing per game, which ranks seventh in the NFL. The Chargers will try to keep the Ravens off-balance with running the ball, but their strength is throwing downfield.

Prediction

The Ravens have been battle-tested this season and will get another hard-fought battle from the resurgent Chargers. Baltimore might have to get into a shootout, similar to the Colts game. The Ravens should be able to make enough plays down the stretch to outlast the Chargers. Jackson outplays Herbert. The Ravens are playing on a short week, but Los Angeles is dealing with a three-hour time change and a 1 p.m. kickoff.

Ravens 34, Chargers 31