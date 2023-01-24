Ravens Claim Cowboys Cornerback Who Is Also Lamar Jackson's Cousin

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are turning their locker room into a family affair.

The team claimed cornerback Trayvon Mullen off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys. Mullen is also the cousin of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Mullen could also provide valuable depth at cornerback.

He was a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft by the Raiders from Clemson where he won two national championships.

Mullen has 150 tackles and four interceptions over 46 career games, including 31 starts. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals this past season.

Mullen was released by the Cardinals and claimed by the Cowboys last month.

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters is a free agent. The team has not ruled out re-signing him.

"At some point, Marcus and I will probably speak," Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta said. "His agent, Doug Henderickson, is one of the best in the business as well. Regarding the corner position, we’re a team that always feels like you can never have enough good corners. So, I would expect that at some point in free agency and/or the Draft, we’ll try to augment that position. I think we’ve got some good, young, promising players for sure. Jalyn Armour-Davis, we drafted ‘Pepe’ [Damarion Williams] this year as well; both of those guys we think have bright futures. Brandon Stephens was playing his best football late in the year, and we’re excited about his progression and growth as well.

"We had some other guys this year that stepped up, too, as well – Daryl Worley is a guy that played well; he’s a free agent. Kevon Seymour. Kyle Fuller – a free agent – played really well Week 1 before his knee injury unfortunately. There’s always the potential that some of those guys could return as well.”