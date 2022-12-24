Despite Their Critics, Ravens Clinch Playoff Spot

It's not always pretty and the Ravens have their vocal critics about the way they run their offense, but they have succeeded.

BALTIMORE — The Ravens have fought through adversity and made the playoffs for the fourth time in five years.

It's especially impressive because they clinched a spot in the postseason with two games remaining.

It's not always pretty and the Ravens have their vocal critics about the way they run their offense.

"Congratulations to our guys; to clinch the playoffs with two games left is pretty remarkable," coach John Harbaugh said. "It’s not done too often, and it’s something to be really proud of. I’m really happy about that. It will probably sink in tonight later.”

Nonetheless, the team has a blueprint for success — running the football and playing solid defense.

Baltimore ran for 184 yards and didn't allow a touchdown in the key 17-9 victory over the Falcons.

While the Ravens are in the playoffs, there is still much at stake over the final two weeks of the season.

They trail the Cincinnati Bengals by one game in the AFC North, but the teams will meet against in the regular-season finale. The Ravens beat the Bengals 19-17 in Week 5 and currently own the tiebreaker.

The Ravens play their other AFC North rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Week 17. Baltimore won the previous meeting 16-14 three weeks ago in Pittsburgh.

The Bengals have a huge matchup with the Buffalo Bills that will help decide playoff seeding in the AFC. It's a critical game for both teams and they'll treat it like a postseason matchup.

"I feel like this is a high-character team," Harbaugh said. "[Ravens owner] Steve Bisciotti often says, ‘Character is always rewarded in the end.’ I feel like in games like this, you see that character rewarded because they put the work in every single day, [and] they never bat an eye. Yes, they get frustrated, they get disappointed, they want things to go smoother sometimes, but they stick together bottom-line, and they work really hard.

"To see them rewarded with an early clinch in the playoffs, heck yes. That’s something very notable and to be excited about.”

The Ravens could get a boost if quarterback Lamar Jackson returns to the lineup. He has been out since being injured on Dec. 4 in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos.

"Lamar is working very hard to get back," Harbaugh said. "The trainers are working very hard to get him back. I’m optimistic in so many ways, but focused on our team and the next gameplan with who we have, really.”

Backup Tyler Huntley has done a solid job managing the offense, but he's not Jackson. If the Ravens have their star quarterback back for the postseason, practically anything could happen.

Regardless, the Ravens have shown their mettle this season and there is still an opportunity to accomplish much more.