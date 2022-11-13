Skip to main content

Ravens Coach: 'You Wish You Could Just Clone' Marlon Humphrey

Ravens cornerback is having bounce-back year.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Marlon Humphrey had a bad taste in his mouth about the 2021 season.

The Ravens cornerback was playing inconsistently before going down with season-ending pectoral injury in Week 13 at Pittsburgh.

Humphrey vowed to come back stronger and he's been one of the Ravens best defensive players over the first half of the season. 

Chris Hewitt, the Ravens pass game coordinator/secondary coach, has been impressed by Humphrey's turnaround.  

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“Marlon, you wish you could just clone him and just put him all over the field because of the kind of guy that he is, but he’s playing at a high level right now playing at corner," Hewitt said. "We’re giving him some more opportunities to go back inside and play some nickel, too, because we see him coming off the edge as a blitzer; that’s something that he does really well."

Humphrey has not allowed a touchdown over 372 snaps this season. He has the second-highest grade in the NFL for man-coverage behind the Jets' Sauce Gardner.  

Humphrey also ranks third on the Ravens with 35 tackles and is tied with Marcus Williams for the team lead with five passes defensed. 

Humphrey also has an interception and earned his first sack in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints when flew off the edge. 

"He has that element there, that toughness inside that you need," Hewitt said. "I’m definitely pleased with Marlon, where he is right now and where he’s going, because we have to get better for the second half of the season as well.”

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

ilgkm72l5u9xcrys5awl
News

Rookie Charlie Kolar Expected to Make Impact for Ravens In Coming Weeks

By Todd Karpovich
web-221107-roquan-smith-getty
News

Harbaugh Expects Ravens to Feed Off Roquan Smith's Energy

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19030463
News

Marcus Williams Expected to Return, Make Impact for Ravens

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19208981
News

Ravens Midseason Awards

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19245568
News

J.K. Dobbins Focused on Returning for Ravens Late Playoff Run

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19383969
News

Ravens Rookies Midseason Report

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19309307
News

Ravens Have Reinforced Running Game

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19381860
News

Ravens Week 10 Power Rankings

By Todd Karpovich