Ravens Coach: 'You Wish You Could Just Clone' Marlon Humphrey

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Marlon Humphrey had a bad taste in his mouth about the 2021 season.

The Ravens cornerback was playing inconsistently before going down with season-ending pectoral injury in Week 13 at Pittsburgh.

Humphrey vowed to come back stronger and he's been one of the Ravens best defensive players over the first half of the season.

Chris Hewitt, the Ravens pass game coordinator/secondary coach, has been impressed by Humphrey's turnaround.

“Marlon, you wish you could just clone him and just put him all over the field because of the kind of guy that he is, but he’s playing at a high level right now playing at corner," Hewitt said. "We’re giving him some more opportunities to go back inside and play some nickel, too, because we see him coming off the edge as a blitzer; that’s something that he does really well."

Humphrey has not allowed a touchdown over 372 snaps this season. He has the second-highest grade in the NFL for man-coverage behind the Jets' Sauce Gardner.

Humphrey also ranks third on the Ravens with 35 tackles and is tied with Marcus Williams for the team lead with five passes defensed.

Humphrey also has an interception and earned his first sack in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints when flew off the edge.

"He has that element there, that toughness inside that you need," Hewitt said. "I’m definitely pleased with Marlon, where he is right now and where he’s going, because we have to get better for the second half of the season as well.”