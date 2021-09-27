Harbaugh Shows Support for Marquise Brown After Drops

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — After his third drop of the game, Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown was met on the sideline by coach John Harbaugh, who offered some words of encouragement.

‘You’re writing the rest of this story, nobody else is," Harbaugh told him. "When you’re looking back on your career and you’ve had the great career that you’re going to have, this is going to be part of the story. This is going to be part of your testimony. You’re going to be able to talk to people about what you went through and what you overcame here. So, let’s go to work on that starting Wednesday.”

Brown dropped three passes that could have led to big plays, including two potential touchdowns in the second quarter. He appeared to be taking his eyes off the ball.

Brown did have a key reception that gave the Ravens the ball on Detroit's 11-yard line. That set up the Ravens' first touchdown to Devin Duvernay. But it was a disappointing performance by Brown, who finished with three catches for 53 yards.

Over the first two weeks of the season, Brown has been the Ravens' most dangerous wide receiver.

Entering the game against the Lions, Brown had led Baltimore in targets (16), receptions (12), yards (185) and touchdowns (2).

This is a big year for Brown because the Ravens must decide whether they're going to pick up his fifth-year option next season.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has complete confidence in Brown.

"Hollywood’ is going to have the same demeanor," Jackson said. "He wants to win. He’s a winner. He’s a baller. He’s going to come to me and tell me, ‘Give me the ball,’ because he wants to make something happen. He’s hungry. He’s always hungry.”