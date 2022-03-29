Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Signs Three-Year Contract Extension

OWINGS MILLS, Md, — The Ravens signed coach John Harbaugh to a three-year contract extension through the 2025 season.

Harbaugh was heading into the final year of his current deal signed in 2019.

“No interest in having him go lame duck on me here. It’s not fair to him,” owner Steve Bisciotti told the Baltimore media at the owners meetings. “I think John’s grown and grown and grown. It’s kind of interesting. I don’t feel like I’m just signing up the same guy. I think that’s really a compliment to him. I really feel like there’s a rebirth in John as the years go on.

"Things that mattered to him don’t matter as much anymore. I’m just thrilled as an owner to have a guy that’s going to be going into his 15th year. So, I’m pretty pleased with it.”

Harbaugh has his detractors but you cannot ignore his success.

The Ravens have made the playoffs in nine of his 14 seasons, including a Super Bowl championship in 2012. Harbaugh has gone 148-96 (.607), including the playoffs, over his career, which ranks fifth among active coaches.

The Ravens are also a team that has mostly avoided controversy with Harbaugh as the head coach. The biggest issue was the Ray Rice domestic violence incident in 2014 and the franchise handled that situation swiftly and decisively.

Baltimore is also in the midst of a critical offseason.

The Ravens ended the year with 19 players on injured reserve. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was limited to 12 games because of an illness and injuries. He will be playing the season on a fifth-year option.

The team entered the year with Super Bowl aspirations but finished 8-9 and ended a streak of three consecutive trips to the playoffs.

The Ravens ended the season on a six-game losing streak but five of those losses were by a total of eight points.

Bisciotti is obviously committed to Harbaugh, who has now signed six contract extensions since taking over the Ravens.

As a result, the Ravens are going to lean on Harbaugh to guide them through this unsteady time.