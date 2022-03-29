Skip to main content

Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Signs Three-Year Contract Extension

Baltimore coach will continue at the helm.

OWINGS MILLS, Md, — The Ravens signed coach John Harbaugh to a three-year contract extension through the 2025 season. 

Harbaugh was heading into the final year of his current deal signed in 2019.

“No interest in having him go lame duck on me here. It’s not fair to him,” owner Steve Bisciotti told the Baltimore media at the owners meetings. “I think John’s grown and grown and grown. It’s kind of interesting. I don’t feel like I’m just signing up the same guy. I think that’s really a compliment to him. I really feel like there’s a rebirth in John as the years go on. 

"Things that mattered to him don’t matter as much anymore. I’m just thrilled as an owner to have a guy that’s going to be going into his 15th year. So, I’m pretty pleased with it.”

Harbaugh has his detractors but you cannot ignore his success.

The Ravens have made the playoffs in nine of his 14 seasons, including a Super Bowl championship in 2012. Harbaugh has gone 148-96 (.607), including the playoffs, over his career, which ranks fifth among active coaches.

The Ravens are also a team that has mostly avoided controversy with Harbaugh as the head coach. The biggest issue was the Ray Rice domestic violence incident in 2014 and the franchise handled that situation swiftly and decisively.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Baltimore is also in the midst of a critical offseason. 

The Ravens ended the year with 19 players on injured reserve. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was limited to 12 games because of an illness and injuries. He will be playing the season on a fifth-year option. 

The team entered the year with Super Bowl aspirations but finished 8-9 and ended a streak of three consecutive trips to the playoffs.

The Ravens ended the season on a six-game losing streak but five of those losses were by a total of eight points.

Bisciotti is obviously committed to Harbaugh, who has now signed six contract extensions since taking over the Ravens. 

As a result, the Ravens are going to lean on Harbaugh to guide them through this unsteady time. 

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

download
News

Ravens Would Consider Bringing Back Justin Houston To Boost Pass Rush

By Todd Karpovich1 hour ago
39ed3100-08ed-11ec-bfff-c197ce50121d
News

Ravens Provide Further Updates On Injured Players

By Todd Karpovich6 hours ago
download
News

Ravens Possibly Leaning Toward Mekari, Colon As Starting Center in 2022

By Todd Karpovich8 hours ago
download
News

Ravens Hire Assistant Quarterbacks Coach

By Baltimore Ravens23 hours ago
USATSI_17345517
News

Ravens Shed Some Light on How They'll Try to Prevent More Injuries

By Todd KarpovichMar 28, 2022
lamar-jackson-rams-ravens
News

John Harbaugh Confident Ravens Will Reach New Deal With Lamar Jackson

By Todd KarpovichMar 28, 2022
USATSI_17493714
News

Strong Class for Offensive Linemen Plays Into Ravens Favor

By Todd KarpovichMar 28, 2022
OJEUZHUC4BBO7FUKYOWRXC7LWE
News

Lamar Jackson Jokes About Marlon Humphrey's Social Media Priorities

By Todd KarpovichMar 27, 2022