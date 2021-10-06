Ravens-Colts Week 5 Preview, Prediction, Where to Watch

Indianapolis Colts (1-3) at Baltimore Ravens (3-1)

When

Monday, Oct.. 11, 2021, 8:15 p.m., at M&T Bank Stadium.

Spread

Ravens -7 (SI SportsBook).

How to Watch/Listen

Television: ESPN / WMAR Ch. 2 (Baltimore)

Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98Rock (97.9 FM)

National Radio: Westwood One Sports

Series History

Though Baltimore has won four of the past five games against Indianapolis, the Colts lead the all-time regular-season series, 8-5. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh is 3-3 against Indy in the regular season and 1-1 in playoff contests. Baltimore has won two straight vs. the Colts, including a 24-10 victory at Indy in 2020.

By the Numbers

32 – Games in which the Ravens have held opponents under 20 points, including twice this season since Don Martindale was named defensive coordinator in 2018,

Notable

Baltimore has scored at least 14 points in 47 consecutive games, including all 36 games with Greg Roman as the play-caller, marking the second-longest streak in NFL history behind New England (63 games, from 2009-13).

Player Spotlight

Outside Linebacker Justin Houston

Houston, who played with Indy from 2019-20, has two sacks this season. He needs 1.5 to reach 100 for his career.

Ravens Game Plan

Offense

The Ravens put up 406 yards and 23 points against a Broncos defense that was one of the stingiest in the NFL. Denver was determined to shut down the Ravens top-ranked running attack, so quarterback Lamar Jackson beat the Broncos over the top, throwing for 316 yards with a long touchdown to Marquise Brown. The Ravens are ranked fourth in the NFL with 420 yards per game after four weeks. Jackson has made tremendous strides throwing the ball this season. The wide receivers are much improved with Sammy Watkins, Devin Duvernay and James Proche capable of making big plays. The Ravens expect first-round pick Rashod Bateman back in the lineup perhaps this week, which will give Jackson another weapon at wideout. The running attack fell from first to third after running for 102 yards against the Broncos. However, Baltimore is still a running team and should be able to find yards against the Colts, who are allowing 114 yards on the ground per game. Indianapolis defensive end Kemoko Turay has two sacks. Linebacker Bobby Okereke leads the team with 28 tackles. The Colts are giving up 24.3 points per game.

Defense

The Ravens got back to playing physical football against the Broncos and did a solid job keeping the pressure on Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who left with a concussion. Rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh was exceptional and had his second sack of the season. Tyus Bowser also had two sacks. Houston finished with a sack. Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has thrown for 920 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. However, he could struggle against the Ravens; aggressive pass rush because he is not overly mobile. The Colts running attack averages 112 yards per game and is led by Jonathan Taylor (274 yards). The Ravens will focus on shutting down Taylor and forcing Wentz to beat them through the air. Indianapolis is averaging 20.8 points per game, which is tied for 21st in the NFL.

Prediction

The Ravens got through the hardest portion of their schedule with three wins in four games, including three on the road. M&T Bank Stadium will be packed and loud for a Monday night game in October. The Ravens are also trying to break the record for most consecutive games with 100 or more rushing yards. They are currently tied with the Steelers (1974 to 1977) at 43. The Colts are struggling and won't be able to keep pace with surging Baltimore, which could also be healthier this week.

Ravens 34, Colts 18