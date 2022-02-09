Ravens Committed to Lamar Jackson Despite Lull in Contract Negotiations

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Despite an apparent snag in contract negotiations, the Ravens are committed to quarterback Lamar Jackson over the long term and are building their offense around him.

General manager Eric Decosta has met with Jackson several times over the past year to discuss a new deal, but the sides have yet to reach an agreement.

Nonetheless, DeCosta envisions Jackson being the Ravens quarterback for years to come.

"Lamar is a Pro Bowl quarterback. He played some brilliant football this year, and we had some struggles," DeCosta said. "Certainly, as a group, when you consider the turmoil that we had in the offensive line [and] at the running back position, that’s a factor. Lamar’s health this year, he had some issues; he was sick, he hurt his foot and all of those different things. We had a lot of different injuries [and] a lot of different things that we dealt with. So, I think there’s a lot of upside with our offense; Lamar is a big part of that. He’s the right person to do it."

The Ravens already exercised Jackson's fifth-year option that will pay him $23.02 million this season.

Jackson, who won NFL MVP in 2019, played just 12 games last season because of an illness against the Bears and an ankle injury he suffered against the Browns. He threw for 2,882 yards with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

The Ravens have not lost confidence in him and want to get a deal done.

In the meantime, DeCosta plans to upgrade the offensive line to better protect Jackson.

"He’s a leader. He’s beloved," DeCosta said. "He’s a phenomenally talented player, and he makes us better. So, that’s what I would say on that. As far as the fifth-year option amount, $23 million, I think it is, maybe … Listen, we have the [salary] cap room. We’ll have more [salary] cap room at the beginning of the new League year. We’ll be flexible. We’ll have the ability to make some moves. We can certainly take on that amount.

"Based on who Lamar is and what he has to offer, that’s not a huge ticket for a quarterback of that ability and of that personality and what he brings to the table for the team.”