Ravens Get Boost for 2021 Draft With Two Compensatory Picks

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens were awarded two compensatory draft picks for the loss of defensive tackle Michael Pierce and assistant coach David Culley.

Baltimore added the 105th pick in the third round and the 184th selection in the fifth round.

This means the Ravens have seven total picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Here's the breakdown:

1st round: No. 27

2nd: No. 58

3rd: No. 105 (comp pick)

4th: No. 132

5th: No. 172, No. 184 (comp pick)

6th: No. 209

The Ravens received the extra third-round selection after Culley was hired as the head coach of the Houston Texans.

The team was handed an extra fifth-round pick for Pierce, who signed with the Minnesota Vikings prior to the 2020 season.

The Ravens' biggest needs heading into the draft are at wide receiver, the interior offensive line and outside linebacker/edge.

"[When] we look at the board, we have a ton of receivers on the board again, which is a good thing," Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said. "Offensive line looks pretty good, I think, in the first three or four rounds at least and then it thins out. So, that’s really good. I think outside linebacker looks pretty good. Corner looks pretty good. Tight end is probably sparse. Running back is probably not as good. Fortunately, we drafted a good one last year. But overall, it looks like numbers-wise very similar in terms of the fertility of the Draft [and] the amount of good players across the board.

"At least through the first four or five rounds, there’s a really good chance for us to get a guy that would have a chance to start over time, and that’s a great thing. So, numbers-wise, it looks very similar to last year’s Draft in terms of the amount of really good prospects. We feel really good about our chances, we just wish we had more picks. We have seven picks right now, and hopefully, we have the chance to accumulate a few more.”