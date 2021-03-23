Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams Help Ravens Create Cap Space

OWINGS MILLS, MD. — Both Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams are doing their part behind the scenes to help the Ravens build a stronger roster for the 2021 season.

Williams, a defensive tackle who was drafted by the team in the third round of the 2013 draft, traded his $7.5 million in salary and roster bonus money and converted those funds to a $1.5 million salary and $4.5 million bonus, according to a report released by the NFL Players Association. That means Williams took a $1.5-million pay cut. Williams re-signed a five-year deal as an unrestricted free agent in March 2017.

Campbell, a defensive end who was acquired via a trade with Jacksonville prior to last season, transferred his $10 million salary to a $2 million salary and a $6 million bonus, which was $2 million.

Those moves helped the Ravens create $18.6 million in salary-cap space, a $5.3 million increase from the previous $13.4 million available, according to the NFLPA.

The NFL salary cap will be $182.5 million, an 8% decrease from last year.

Previously, the Ravens and cornerback Marcus Peters agreed to restructure his contract that help will provide $3.5 million of additional cap space

So far this offseason, Baltimore signed guard Kevin Zeitler, who was released by the Giants, and acquired tight end Kevin Zeitler via a trade with Jacksonville. The Ravens also re-signed several of their own players, consisting of Pernell McPhee, Tyus Bowser, Chris Board, Justin Ellis and Derek Wolfe.

The Ravens are still looking to add a veteran wide receiver and an effective edge rusher this offseason. The team could also look to the 2021 draft to add talent.

Baltimore also wants to negotiate contract extensions for quarterback Lamar Jackson and tight end Mark Andrews.