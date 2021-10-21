Ravens Cornerback Marlon Humphrey Looking for First Turnover This Season

OWINGS MILLS, Md.— Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is looking for his first turnover this season after leading the league with eight forced fumbles with one interception last year.

Perhaps, his luck will change this week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"I haven’t had much luck in the turnover department this year, so it would be a good homecoming to get my hands on some footballs this week," Humphrey said.

Despite the lack of turnovers, Humphrey has played effectively for the Ravens.

He is tied with fellow cornerback Anthony Averett with a team-leading five passes defensed. Humphrey is also fourth with 27 tackles.

Last year in Week 5 against the Bengals, Humprhey forced a fumble that was returned 52 yards for a touchdown in the Ravens. 27-3 victory.

"It seemed like it was one of those games when everything kind of went right – the blitzes hit, the coverages hit," Humphrey said. "I think this is a much more experienced team now, so we expect to have a good game, but that was probably just one of those games that happens every two to three years. [

"They’re] a lot different [of a] team, but I’ll look back on that film to see what we did right and see what we can kind of replicate and go from there.”

The Bengals have a lot of weapons on offense. They have three prolific wide receivers — Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd, and Tee Higgins — and they could create matchup problems for the Ravens secondary.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow last season because of an injury. He's been mostly solid this season but has taken his share of hits with 16 sacks. Burrow has thrown for 1,540 yards with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

“A big thing that I see is he’ll stay in there and take a hit," Humphrey said about Burrow. "He’s not one of those quarterbacks that are really scared to get hit. He’ll take off and run, as well, and another thing is, when he throws the football deep, he really lets it fly. He’s not one of those quarterbacks that kind of halfway throw the fade, kind of throw the fade out of bounds, kind of like,

"He really puts the ball in a position where his guy can make a play, and he’s very confident. I think that’s something that I noticed when he was beating up on Alabama [in college]. So, he’s very confident; that’s one of the things I’ve seen since college, along with [since entering] the [National Football] League.”