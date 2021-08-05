Ravens Cornerback Tavon Young Fully Healthy, Ready to Roll

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Tavon Young is one of the Ravens' best players in the secondary when he can stay healthy.

However, Young has struggled to stay on the field throughout his young career.

He's now back at training camp and looking to make a major impact at slot cornerback.

“It’s always good to get back on the field," Young said. "Those are the things that I missed – just coming out, walking through that door, walking down this hill, touching the grass. I just missed my guys. That’s really what … You just miss your teammates; you just miss doing what you love. It’s always a blessing.”

The fifth-year player from Temple endured a season-ending knee injury in a 33-16 victory over the Houston Texans in Week 2. It was the second straight year he was placed on injured reserve,

Young, however, never lost faith and showed his mental toughness throughout the ordeal.

“It’s tough at times, but [you] just have to have faith [and] stay in the Bible," Young said. "We have good people to talk to around here – [team chaplain] Johnny [Shelton], teammates, coaches, everybody. So, we’re all like one family. They keep you on, they keep your head on straight – my family back home. Just got to know who I am as a person. I know I’m tough, I know I can come back, I know I could be who I am.”

The Ravens selected Young in the fourth round of the 2016 draft from the Owls and he appeared in all 16 games, including 11 starts, as a rookie. He missed the following season with a torn ACL.

Young bounced back in 2018, appearing in 15 games despite being hampered by a groin injury. He finished with 34 tackles, an interception, and two fumble returns for touchdowns. Young was one of four NFL players to score multiple defensive touchdowns that season.

After signing a three-year extension in February 2019 that made him the highest-paid slot cornerback at the time, Young was diagnosed with a neck injury during training camp. He weighed his options before being shut down for the season.

“I’m fully healthy, for sure," Young said. I’m just working back slow, doing more and more reps every day. By [Aug. 6], I’m probably going to try to do the whole practice.

“When I’m out there, I’m not really … I wouldn’t say I’m guarding it; I’m just playing ball. When I’m out there playing in the field, I don’t worry about nothing that’s going on down there. I’m just playing ball, going full speed as fast as I can.”

Pro Football Focus ranked the Ravens secondary as the second-best in the NFL behind the Denver Broncos.

Baltimore is talented at cornerback with Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Jimmy Smith and Young.

Several young players have flashed, most notably Khalil Dorsey, Chris Westry, and Anthony Averett.

The Ravens also have two solid safeties with Chuck Clark and DeShon Elliott. Baltimore has several rookies and second-year players competing for roster spots, including Geno Stone, Jordan Richards, and Ar'Darius Washington. Brandon Stephens, a rookie third-round pick from SMU, can also make the transition from cornerback to safety.

Young said the group is versatile, talented and he's ready to contribute.

“It’s a bunch of great guys back there. You know Marlon [Humphrey], [Marcus Peters] ‘MP,’ Jimmy [Smith], Chuck [Clark], DeShon [Elliott], Khalil [Dorsey], the rookies, the young guys," Young said. "Everybody can play ball, and everybody is interchangeable. We talk about being interchangeable – you can play corner, safety, nickel [corner]. So, that’s always good to have.”