Ravens Game Vs. Steelers Will Proceed Despite More COVID-19 Issues

Baltimore has been dealing with several issues over past two weeks

BALTIMORE — The Ravens reportedly have at least 10 positive tests. this week among the players, coaches, and other personnel.

Outside linebacker Pernell McPhee became the latest player placed on the reserve-COVID-19 list and others could be added over the next day or two.

In addition to playing Pittsburgh on Thanksgiving night, the Ravens are scheduled to play the Cowboys on Thursday, Dec. 3 and players who test positive can't be in the building for 10 day period that starts with a positive test.

There were questions about whether the game against Pittsburgh would proceed amid all of the positive tests, but the NFL plans to keep the schedule intact for now.

Baltimore currently has four players — running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram, nose tackle Brandon Williams and McPhee — who will not travel to Pittsburgh because of COVID issues.

"We will continue to monitor developments in consultation with our medical experts," an NFL spokesman said. "Our foremost concern is the health and safety of players, coaches, and game day personnel. There’s no change to the status of the game."

The Ravens are dealing with a slew of COVID-19 issues this season.

Last week, Ravens backup quarterback Trace McSorley was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

Earlier this month, cornerback Marlon Humphrey posted on Twitter that he had the virus and he missed the Week 9 game against the Colts.

As a result of that diagnosis, the Ravens had seven players — cornerback Terrell Bonds, inside linebackers L.J. Fort., Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison outside linebackers Matthew Judon and Tyus Bowser and safety DeShon Elliott, — that were considered high-risk close contacts.

Defensive lineman Derek Wolfe was held out of the Week 4 victory over the Washington Football Team for precautionary measures related to COVID-19.

Rookie safety Nigel Warrior was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list during training camp. He later signed with the Ravens' practice squad.

Earlier this month, cornerback Iman Marshall, who is already on IR with a knee injury, placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list.