Ravens Still Scheduled to Play Steelers Despite Startling Number of COVID-19 Cases
BALTIMORE — The Ravens have a distressing number of players who tested positive for COVID-19.
Nonetheless, Baltimore is scheduled to play in Pittsburgh on Tuesday night after the game was already postponed twice.
After wide receiver Willie Snead reportedly tested positive late Sunday night, the Ravens now have 23 players on the COVID-19 list, including 11 starters, seven players who made the Pro Bowl last season and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.
Baltimore is depleted on both sides of the ball and there is a chance this game could get out of control.
The Broncos were forced to play their Week 12 game against New Orleans with none of their active quarterbacks — Drew Lock, Blake Bortles, and Brett Rypien —because of COVID-19. Denver had to promote wide receiver Kendall Hinton from the practice to start at quarterback.
“I got a call around 4:00 [Saturday] afternoon,” Hinton told Sports Illustrated. “And they let me know I was gonna be suiting up.”
Kendall, who did play quarterback at Wake Forest, completed 1 for 9 pass attempts for 13 yards with two interceptions in the 31-3 loss,
Baltimore has a competent backup quarterback in Robert Griffin III, but he will have to play behind a makeshift offensive line against a fierce Steelers pass rush that leads the NFL with 38 sacks.
The Ravens currently have six offensive linemen available. the game —tackle, Orlando Brown Jr., guard Bradley Bozeman, rookie center Trystan Colon-Castillo, rookie guards Ben Bredeson and Tyre Phillips and second-year guard Ben Powers.
Baltimore is dealing with the same challenges on the defensive line.
If the Ravens have any more positive tests the day prior to the game, the NFL could postpone the matchup. The NFL could create a Week 18 to play this game and others affected by the virus,
At this point, it's all about survival.
The Ravens COVID list includes:
Offense
QB Lamar Jackson
QB Trace McSorley
RB Mark Ingram II
RB J.K. Dobbins
WR Willie Snead
TE Mark Andrews
C Patrick Mekari
C Matt Skura
FB Patrick Ricard
OL D.J. Fluker
T Will Holden
Defense
DT Brandon Williams
DE Calais Campbell
DE Jihad Ward
DT Justin Madubuike
OLB Jaylon Ferguson
OLB Pernell McPhee
OLB Matt Judon
DT Broderick Washington
CB Iman Marshall (IR)
CB Tavon Young (IR)
CB Khalil Dorsey (IR)
Special Teams
LS Morgan Cox.