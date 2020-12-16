Ravens Place Three Wide Receivers on Reserve/COVID-19 List

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens placed wide receivers Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin and James Proche on Reserve/COVID-19 list Dec. 16.

None of those players have tested positive for the virus but they are isolating because of close contact. Brown, Boykin and Proche could be available for the Week 15 game against Jacksonville if they continue to test negative.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was among 17 players who missed the Week 13 game against the Steelers after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. All of those players have returned to the lineup.

Veteran Dez Bryant was activated from the COVID-19 list earlier this week and will be available for Jacksonville. Willie Snead is available and has been one of the team's most productive wide receivers with 31 receptions for 408 yards and three touchdowns.

Brown, a first-round pick (25th overall) in the 2019 NFL draft from Oklahoma, is having an uneven season and has been hampered by drops. He leads the team with 605 yards receiving and has caught 43 passes on 81 targets with five scores.

Brown had a couple of critical drops last week against Cleveland before catching a 44-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson with 1:51 left in the game.

Boykin, a third-round selection (93rd overall) in the 2019 NFL draft from Notre Dame, has not played a big role in the offense. He's managed just 16 receptions on 27 targets for 206 yards with two touchdowns.

Proche, a rookie sixth-round pick from SMU, has been a key player on special teams. He leads the Ravens with 175 yards on punt returns. He has also caught a 14-yard pass.

Jackson was dealing with the after-effects of COVID-19 when he returned Week 14 against the Cowboys but has felt better this past week.

“I had a little flu-like symptoms," Jackson said. "I still can’t really taste or smell, but I’m good now. That’s an effect [of COVID-19] that comes. I guess my sense of taste and smell are going to come back sooner than later, but I’m good now. I wouldn’t wish that on anybody, though. It’s not good to have.”