Ravens Reportedly Fined $250,000 for COVID-19 Infractions

BALTIMORE — The Ravens were fined $250,000 by the NFL for violating guidelines with COVID-19, according to multiple reports.

Baltimore placed 23 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list over the past two months, including several key playmakers such as quarterback Lamar Jackson. Earlier this month team president Dick Cass thanked confirmed the practice facility had to deal with four unique strains of the disease.

The Ravens disciplined a strength and conditioning coach for breaking rules with COVID-19.

"Despite our best efforts, the protocol is only as effective as our weakest link," Cass said. "With a dangerous virus like this, everyone must comply with the protocol to avoid infecting many. We now know that not everyone at the Ravens followed the protocol thoroughly."

Despite the hefty fine, the Ravens avoided losing a draft pick and were not disciplined as harshly as some other teams.

The Las Vegas Raiders were fined $500,000 and lost a sixth-round draft pick for violating COVID-19 protocols.. The New Orleans Saints were also fined $500,000 and lost a seventh-round selection.

Both the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans were each fined $350,000.

The Ravens host the Giants in Week 16 and do not have any players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

"We cannot undo what has occurred," Cass said. "But, we can do our best to learn from what has happened and be vigilant moving forward to ensure that it does not happen again. As the recent experience has shown us, this virus does not need a large opening to spread within an organization, and 99% compliance is not a passing grade when dealing with this virus."

The NFL Network was the first to report the Ravens were fined.