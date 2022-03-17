Skip to main content

Ravens Decline to Confirm Za'Darius Smith Signing

Baltimore reportedly reached a deal with the outside linebacker.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. —There have multiple reports the Ravens signed free-agent outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith to a four-year, $35 million deal.

However, general manager Eric DeCosta declined to confirm an agreement when asked about Smith during the introductory press conference for safety Marcus Williams and offensive tackle Morgan Moses.

"I think what we're trying to do is focus on these two guys and make this a special time," DeCosta said. "I think over the coming days we’ll have more to say on other moves that we make."

The Ravens could just be waiting for Smith to pass his physical. 

Smith was a fourth-round pick by the Ravens in 2015 and had 18.5 sacks over four seasons before signing with the Green Bay Packers as a free agent. 

He managed 26 sacks in his first two seasons with the Packers but was limited to one regular-season game last season because of a back injury. He was a salary-cap casualty in Green Bay and the Ravens reportedly pounced once he became available.

The addition of Smith would help solve another pressing need for the Ravens, who wanted to boost their pass rush next season after finishing in the bottom third of the league for sacks last season. 

Prior to last season, Smith had played at least 13 games over six seasons. He played an entire season three times in 2018, 2019 and 2020. So, he has been durable over his career, 

Smith turns 30 on Sept. 8. 

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

