Ravens Defense Rises to Occasion

BALTIMORE — As the offense struggled to find its way, the Ravens' defenders didn't budge against the Denver Broncos.

Baltimore didn't allow a touchdown for the 25th time under coach John Harbaugh in the 10-9 victory.

"Our defense was incredible throughout the game, then to get the stop at the end as much as we had to," Harbaugh said. "So, I was proud of those guys. I’d like to think of the names right now; the D-line, the pressure that we got. Russ Wilson is still Russ Wilson. Would you guys agree with that after watching him today? The guy made plays, so I’m proud of our guys, really am. [There were] a lot of heroes out there.”

The Ravens are 23-2 when they don't allow an opponent to reach the end zone.

The Ravens are now 40-0 at home under Harbaugh when limiting an opponent to 12 or fewer points.

Linebacker Odafe Oweh earned his second sack of the season.

“They caught us off-guard with certain things they were doing," Oweh said. "But as a defense, we were able to stop the run and put [Russell Wilson] in passing situations. We were able to keep our own in those situations.”

Baltimore’s defense held Denver to 2-of-12 (16.7%) on third down, marking the Ravens’ best third-down defensive performance since Week 1 at the New York Jets (14.3%).

It also marked the fifth time this season that Baltimore has held an opponent under 300 total yards.

Roquan Smith posted a team-high 11 tackles, which are his most in four games as a Raven.

“That’s our mentality always as a defense, and to be the best in the league at what we do," Smith said. "I think our mindset, you know, if we never give up anything, then they won’t score. If you have that mindset, it’s a mindset for success.”