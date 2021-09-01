Ravens Defense Sets Tone for Season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens defense was by far the most dominant group in the NFL during the preseason.

Baltimore allowed a league-best 6.7 points per game over three exhibition games. Baltimore gave up just two touchdowns to the Saints over that span.

The Ravens also led the NFL in allowing just 57.3 yards rushing per game. The front seven was stout over the three games and opposing running backs had little room to work.

Defensive coordinator Don Martindale is optimistic his players will keep that performance rolling into the regular season.

"All credit to the players, themselves, and how they attacked each game, and each practice, and each OTA, and minicamp and everything else," Martindale said. "We talk about those things before the game – about what we want to accomplish in a game – and that was one of them, because we weren’t happy with the New Orleans game. If you remember back to that, there were a couple runs that leaked out on us.

"It was just simple things to fix, and they fixed it, and I was really pleased with our run defense. I was pleased with our defense, overall."

Throughout the offseason, questions were raised about the Ravens pass rush. They didn't replace their top players who left via free agency.

However, the Ravens are putting those fears to rest.

The Ravens added veteran linebacker Justin Houston, a four-time Pro Bowl defender who has recorded at least eight sacks in each of the past four seasons.

Baltimore also added a pair of rookie outside linebackers that didn't have a track record for getting sacks.

The Ravens defense has been dominant throughout training camp and kept the pressure on opposing quarterbacks during the three preseason game.

Defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Justin Madubuike have been getting pressure inside the interior line and that should carry over to the season.

Inside linebacker Patrick Queen has gotten more adept at finding seams and getting the quarterback.

Rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh has dazzled coaches with his size and speed and he's managed to get into the backfield several times during the past two weeks, Veteran Tyus Bowser has shown more polish and he's poised to raise his sacks total this season.

Finally, the secondary led by Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters has locked down wide receivers and created more time to pressure the quarterback.

​​"We’re too talented; we’re deep," defensive end Calais Campbell said. "This team is just set up perfectly to make a run. Now, obviously, it’s hard to do, and every team wants it. There are other teams out there that have just as much talent and great players, as well, so it’s going to be a battle, but there’s no excuse. We have everything it takes, and so it really comes down to execution, taking it one day at a time and earning the right.