Ravens Defensive End Calais Campbell: 'We Have Unfinished Business'

Ravens looking to bounce back from injury-plagued year.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Calais Campbell re-signed with the Ravens because he's confident the team gives him the best chance to win a Super Bowl.

Campbell had considered retirement after last season, but the Ravens disappointing, injury-plagued year left a bad taste in his mouth. 

"I want to be a champion," Campbell said. "And I think that’s a big reason why I feel like Baltimore brought me back. I think we have unfinished business. This team and where we’re at, I think we were so close, even though we didn’t make the playoffs last year. But if you really watch this team and see how we fought and how we competed, this team is on the cusp of something great, and I just can’t wait to go back to battle with my guys.”

Campbell had a productive two years with the Ravens, starting 26 of 27 games with 47 tackles and 5.5 sacks. He has battled some injuries, but he was forced to play the majority of snaps because Baltimore lacked depth behind him.

The addition of Travis Jones and a healthy Daelin Hayes should help with Campbell's playing time. 

Campbell, who turns. 36 on Sept. 1, is still an effective player and has a decorated career. He is confident Baltimore was the best landing spot for him, 

"Obviously, I think it’s just smart to always weigh your options and take your time, but I knew when I was making a decision that Baltimore was a great place for me," Campbell said. "This organization, and what it represents, who they are, it fits right in line with who I am, and just knowing the guys … My family loves it here. It was always likely to be here.”

