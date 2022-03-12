Skip to main content

Defensive Tackle Fletcher Cox Could Land With Ravens

Ravens need help on the defensive line.

OWINGS MILLS, Md, — The Ravens need to add defensive linemen this offseason with four players headed to the open market.

Defensive end Calais Campbell, nose tackle Brandon Williams, and defensive tackles Justin Ellis and Aaron Crawford are all free agents. 

The Ravens will look to replace these players in the upcoming draft but could also sign a player in free agency or acquire one via a trade.

One intriguing player is Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and Baltimore has already been listed as a potential landing spot for the stout playmaker, according to FanDuel.

"Few teams need as much pass-rush help as the Baltimore Ravens. Even though the Ravens are normally sound on defense, they surrendered an NFL-worst 278.9 passing yards per game last season," FanDuel's  Devon Platana wrote. "On the other hand, Cox has shown that he can be an effective pass-rusher even if he's no longer All-Pro caliber. He has 66 quarterback pressures over the last three seasons, as well as 13.5 sacks and 17 QB knockdowns during that stretch. He may not turn the Ravens into instant Super Bowl favorites, but his presence should be enough to ensure that they don't finish near the bottom of the league when it comes to passing defense again."

Cox had 35 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and recovered a fumble for a touchdown over 16 games last season. At age 31, Cox can still be an impact player and is a six-time Pro Bowler.

The Eagles have reportedly already received inquiries from other teams about acquiring Cox. 

The Ravens need the support on the defensive line. 

The Raiders and Steelers would also be a good fit for Cox, according to FanDuel. 

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

