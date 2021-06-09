Ravens Running Back J.K. Dobbins Makes 'Strides' in Passing Game

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins leaped over a defender caught another pass in the end zone.

It was one of three touchdown receptions during the final stretch of voluntary workouts.

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh expects Dobbins to be more of a threat in the passing game this season.

So far, the second-year player is having an encouraging performance.

“He’s made strides. It’s been one of the main points of emphasis, to involve our running backs in the passing game more going forward here in this offseason," Harbaugh said. "J.K. is obviously going to be a focal point of that and of course, Justice [Hill], and Gus [Edwards] does what he does in the passing game. I think J.K. and Justice specifically, that’s what they should be really good at.

"That should be a big part of their tool kit. So, they’ve both done a great job. You mentioned J.K., he had some catches today out there. So, yes – that’s something we want to emphasize and continue to improve at.”

Last year, Dobbins had a solid training camp and worked his way up the depth chart. He led the Ravens' running backs with 805 yards on 134 carries with nine touchdowns.

Dobbins also recorded a rushing score in seven consecutive games, including the wild-card playoff game against Tennessee, which tied for the second-longest streak by a rookie in NFL history.

The Ravens also reach a two-year extension with Edwards, who had 723 yards rushing on 144 carries with six touchdowns last season. The duo of Dobbins and Edwards could be the most effective in the NFL.

“We’ve got to build off of last year. We’ve got to put together better numbers; we’ve got to put together a better season as a team," Edwards said. "We’ve just got to do better than we did last year. Watching him and how he came in – his attitude through OTAs has been great. I know he’s been working extra hard in the offseason and he came back. And he’s back here and he looks great. He’s just giving me motivation that I’ve got to step my game up, too.”