Ravens-Dolphins Notebook: Dobbins Could Make Debut

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — While Ravens coach John Harbaugh obviously declined to reveal what players might be available for the Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins because of competitive reasons, the Injury Report provided some insight into the team's personnel for the game.

Running back J.K. Dobbins was a full participant at practice Friday. Dobbins briefly spoke to the media following practice and said "we'll see" when asked whether he would play Sunday.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley did not talk with reporters, but during one instance at practice, he knocked down rookie Daniel Faalele during a drill. Stanley, who has not played since last season's opener because of an ongoing ankle injury, is still listed as doubtful to play.

The Ravens have several cornerbacks on the injury report and that could be problematic going against the Dolphins' talented wide receivers.

Marlon Humphrey was limited with a groin injury this week and Brandon Stephens is dealing with a quad issue. After Kyle Fuller went down with a season-ending knee injury, the Ravens are a bit thin at cornerback if Humprhey and Stephens can't play Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins.

Marcus Peters had his second straight full practice since injuring his knee last season and that's an encouraging sign.

Humphrey, Stephens, and Peters were all listed as questionable.

Rookies Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion Williams could play significant roles against the Dolphins.

“They’d be ready; they look good, but they’re rookies," Harbaugh said. "So, it’d be a new experience for them, but they’ve worked hard. They’re talented guys. They’re going to be playing regardless; they’ll be out there playing in the game both on defense and special teams no matter what the numbers end up being.”

Wide receiver James Proche is listed as doubtful

The Dolphins will be down one starting tackle for their Week 2 and it could end up being two before kickoff.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said before practice Friday that the team is placing starting right tackle Austin Jackson on injured reserve and that veteran left tackle Terron Armstead would be limited in practice and listed as questionable for the game at M&T Bank Stadium.

Jackson sustained an ankle injury in the 20-7 victory against the New England Patriots last Sunday, while Armstead had to miss two snaps in the fourth quarter because of a toe injury.

Armstead's availability for the Baltimore game likely will depend on pain tolerance.

— Alain Poupart of All Dolphins contributed to this report.