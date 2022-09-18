4 Quarters — Ravens-Dolphins: What We Learned

BALTIMORE — The Ravens' offense shined but the defense blew a three-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter in a 42-38 loss to the Dolphins.

Here's What We Learned.

1. Lamar Jackson Running an Explosive Offense

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not have much of an opportunity to run in Week 1 against the New York Jets, who stacked the line of scrimmage. The Dolphins had to play looser because Jackson had some key early receptions to Rashod Bateman, This presented an opportunity for Jackson to also make plays with his legs.

Jackson finished with finished 119 yards rushing and set an NFL record for games with 100 or more rushing yards for quarterbacks at 11. He also had a career-high 79-yard scamper. When the Dolphins were dedicated to stopping the run, Jackson made them pay through the air. He also threw for 318 yards with three touchdown passes, including a 75-yarder to Rashod Bateman. When Jackson is a true dual threat, he creates major mismatches with opposing defenses. Baltimore did struggle in short-yardage situations.

2. Monumental Collapse by Ravens Defense

New Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald has simplified the game for his players. They're playing faster because they no what to do as opposed to last year's scheme under Don Martindale. However, they learned some hard lessons in Week 2 against Miami with a monumental collapse in the fourth quarter. The Ravens gave up four touchdown passes, including two long strikes from Tua Tagovailoa to Tyreek Hill, that allowed Miami to tie the score. Tagovailoa's sixth touchdown pass of the game, a 7-yard pass to Jaylen Waddle with 14 seconds left gave the Dolphins the improbable 42-38 victory.

Tagovailoa threw for a staggering 469 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions.

It was the largest blown lead in Ravens franchise history. The Ravens did have some injury issues in the secondary. Cornerback Brandon Stephens didn't play and Marlon Humphrey was out for the fourth quarter with a groin issue. Marcus Peters played his first game and was beaten for one of Hill's long scores. This unit needs to tighten up.

3. Bateman Shows He Is True No, 1 Wide Receiver

When Marquise Brown was traded to Arizona, Bateman became the Ravens' No. 1 wide receiver. He has lived up to those lofty expectations that come with that title. One week after catching a 55-yard touchdown against the Jets, Bateman had a 75-yard score against the Dolphins. Bateman is able to get yards after a catch much better than Brown. Bateman finished with seven receptions for 108 yards with the score against Miami.

4. Mike Davis Could Be Odd Man Out When Dobbins Returns

Ravens running back Mike Davis struggled to get short yardage through the first quarter. Davis was held for no gain four times when he needed just one yard to get a first down and a touchdown. He had five carries for four yards. That's not going to get it done for the Ravens, who pride themselves on running the ball. With the imminent return of J.K. Dobbins, Davis could lose his roster spot because Kenyan Drake has been productive and Justice Hill also provides more of a spark.