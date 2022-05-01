Ravens Draft Grades Roundup

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens got high grades for their performance in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Baltimore was able to grab several, playmakers ready to make an immediate impact or have the potential to be stalwarts over the long term.

Here are the picks:

Round 1, Pick 14 — S Kyle Hamilton

Round 2, Pick 45 — OLB David Ojabo

Round 3, Pick 76 — DT Travis Jones

Round 4, Pick 110 — OT Daniel Faille

Round 4, Pick 119 — CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

Round 4, Pick 128 — TE Charlie Kolar

Round 4, Pick 130 — P Jordan Stout

Round 4, Pick 139 — TE Isaiah Likely

Round 4, Pick 141 — CB Demarion Williams

Round 6, Pick 196 — RB Tyler Badie, Missouri

Here's the roundup:

— Sports Illustrated

Grade: A+

Analysis: "Watching this draft unfold was like falling in love with your favorite characters over the course of a long-running sitcom. Every development warmed the heart. Every pick caused us to raise our hands and wonder why it seemed certain players just sifted through the mud and into their hands. The Ravens got one of the best safeties to appear in the draft in years. They got the best center to appear in the draft in years. Ojabo is a rehab player worth waiting for—with obvious first-round upside—and Jones is a defensive tackle we liked as a first-round prospect. Watch Jones late in meaningless UConn games as he tosses people around like it’s the Super Bowl.

"Our radar is up on the addition of Faalele, the 6' 9" tackle who is nearly 400 pounds. Baltimore wins with size and does an excellent job of plucking large human beings and deploying them in the ultimate market inefficiency. They are also back on the tight end grind, amassing some stylistically different bodies who can work in and out of the backfield. Lamar Jackson is at his best with a complement of heady, medium-range receivers at his disposal. Hollywood Brown wanted to leave Baltimore because of the system; he didn’t say the system was faulty, it just didn’t necessarily set him up as well. If Likely is working in the pass game against a middling coverage linebacker this year, he’ll be able to make a mark in the league right away."

— NFL.com

Grade: A

Analysis: "The Ravens once again showed the ability to find great value. They landed the rangy Hamilton, a bendy edge rusher with great potential (once returning from injury) in Ojabo, and an intriguing, athletic big man in Jones. Trading Marquise Brown to the Cardinals not only made room for 2021 first-rounder Rashod Bateman to flourish but led to another trade, netting a probable long-time starter in Linderbaum.

"With their six fourth-round picks (most in a single draft since 1970), the Ravens found a new massive right tackle in Faalele (similar to Orlando Brown), two corners to rebuild their depth, two tight ends (Kolar is a Mark Andrews clone), and Stout, a bit of a surprise pick given Sam Koch is still on the roster. Given the injuries Baltimore suffered at running back last year, getting the nimble and speedy Badie in the sixth round made sense."

— USA Today

Grade: A

Analysis: "Their first selection was spent on Notre Dame's multi-talented Kyle Hamilton, who might have been a top-five pick if he didn't play safety. GM Eric DeCosta followed that up with a stunning trade of WR Marquise Brown, one that brought another first-rounder back to Baltimore and was ultimately used on highly regarded C Tyler Linderbaum. Third-round DL Travis Jones could be a steal. Then a team crippled by injuries last season reloaded with scads of quality depth in the middle rounds. But you really had to like the fit of second-round pass rusher David Ojabo, who only fell that far because of an Achilles injury suffered at Michigan's pro day. Prior to that, Ojabo blossomed into a star in 2021 under the tutelage of defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who returned to Baltimore this offseason to assume the same job. Who better than Macdonald to optimize a somewhat raw – but Round 1-caliber – talent like Ojabo once he's ready to play again?"

— Pro Football Focus

Grade: A

Analysis: "The Ravens sat back and capitalized on value with Hamilton sliding to No. 14 overall. The Notre Dame product’s disappointing 40-yard dash time (4.59 seconds) doesn’t show up as a concern on his tape. He’s coming off three consecutive seasons with PFF grades above 75.0, and he has the size and length (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) to line up anywhere and affect the offense in coverage. Baltimore arguably now has one of the best secondaries in the NFL, with Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Marcus Williams and Hamilton."

— New York Post

Grade: A+

Analysis: "Forget positional value. The Ravens drafted four with first-round traits over the first 76 picks. Hamilton and Linderbaum were two of the easiest high-end evaluations, and they slipped to No. 14 and No. 25, respectively. Second-rounder Ojabo likely will miss his rookie season (torn Achilles)."

— Touchdown Wire

Grade: A

Analysis: "This was nearly a clinic from Eric DeCosta and the Baltimore Ravens front office over the past few days. In the first round they took advantage of two players sliding due to positional value considerations, grabbing the consensus top safety in the draft in Kyle Hamilton, and the consensus top center in the draft in Travis Linderbaum. With new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald coming to the Ravens, things will be a bit different defensively in Baltimore this season than in the past under Wink Martindale. Pressure will still be a part of their philosophy, but you can expect different coverage looks in the secondary and Hamilton’s versatility will go a long way in helping that effort."