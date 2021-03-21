NFL Officially Sets 2021 Draft Picks for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The NFL released the official draft order for all teams, and the Ravens will have a total of seven selections.

This will be a critical draft for the team that has several holes to fill.

Here are Baltimore's selections:

Round 1: 27 overall

Round 2: 58

Round 3: 104 (comp pick)

Round 4: 131

Round 5: 171 and 184 (comp pick)

Round 6: 210

The Ravens received the extra third-round selection after David Culley was hired as the head coach of the Houston Texans.

The team was handed an extra fifth-round pick for Michael Pierce, who signed with the Minnesota Vikings prior to the 2020 season.

Baltimore previously traded a third-round pick (90th overall) to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for outside linebacker Yannick Ngakoue, who signed as a free agent with the Las Vegas Raiders last week.

The Ravens' biggest needs heading into the draft are at wide receiver, the interior offensive line and outside linebacker/edge.

Here are some of the players the Ravens might consider in the early rounds:

Wide Receiver: Terrace Marshall (LSU), Rashod Bateman (Minnesota), Kadarius Toney (Florida). Josh Palmer (Tennessee), Dez Fitzpatrick (Louisville), Marquez Stevenson (Houston), Amon-Ra St. Brown (USC)

Outside Linebacker/Edge: Jayson Oweh (Penn State), Joseph Ossai (Texas), Joe Tryon (Washington), Zaven Collins (Tulsa), Carlos Basham Jr. (Wake Forest), Kwity Paye (Michigan), Zaven Collins (Tulsa)

Offensive Line: Jalen Mayfield (Michigan), Wyatt Davis (Ohio State), Christian Darrisaw (Virginia Tech)

"[When] we look at the board, we have a ton of receivers on the board again, which is a good thing," Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said. "Offensive line looks pretty good, I think, in the first three or four rounds at least and then it thins out. So, that’s really good. I think outside linebacker looks pretty good. Corner looks pretty good. Tight end is probably sparse. Running back is probably not as good.

"Fortunately, we drafted a good one last year. But overall, it looks like numbers-wise very similar in terms of the fertility of the Draft [and] the amount of good players across the board."