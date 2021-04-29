Ravens 2021 NFL Draft Night: How to Watch, Selections, Potential Picks, Outlook
The 2021 NFL Draft is finally here and the Ravens have nine selections over the three days. Here's everything you need to know for draft night.
2021 NFL Draft
Where: Cleveland
When
Round 1: Thursday, April 29 beginning at 8 p.m.
Round 2-3: Friday, April 30, beginning at 7 p.m.
Round 4-7: Saturday, May 1, beginning at noon
How to Watch
TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
Stream: fuboTV (try for free), NFL app
Ravens Selections
Round 1: 27 and 31 (All 32 first-round selections will be made during that time frame with teams having 10 minutes to make their selections, which means the Ravens won't make their first selection before 11 p.m. ET)
Round 2-3: 94 and 104
Round 4-7: 131, 136, 171, 184 and 210
Needs: OLB, DE, OL, S
Possible first-round picks
LSU WR Terrace Marshall, Minnesota WR Rashod Bateman, Penn State DE Jayson Oweh, Georgia OLB Azeez Ojulari, Miami (Fla.) DE Jaelan Phillips, Tulsa OLB Zaven Collins, TCU FS Trevon Moehrig
Outlook
The Ravens have prioritized boosting a passing attack that ranked last in the NFL in yards per game and attempts. This year’s draft is deep at wide receiver and Baltimore will be able to find potential playmakers on all three days. The question is whether Baltimore uses a first-round pick to select a wideout for the second time in three years. The Ravens could use a pass rusher after Judon, Ngakoue and Ward left via free agency. DeCosta will also look to add depth in the secondary and on the offensive line. Baltimore will likely take an offensive lineman in the first two rounds to compensate for the loss of Orlando Brown Jr. The Ravens also need depth in the secondary.
