Ravens 2021 NFL Draft Night: How to Watch, Selections, Potential Picks, Outlook

The 2021 NFL Draft is finally here and the Ravens have nine selections over the three days. Here's everything you need to know for draft night.

2021 NFL Draft

Where: Cleveland

When

Round 1: Thursday, April 29 beginning at 8 p.m.

Round 2-3: Friday, April 30, beginning at 7 p.m.

Round 4-7: Saturday, May 1, beginning at noon

How to Watch

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Stream: fuboTV (try for free), NFL app

Ravens Selections

Round 1: 27 and 31 (All 32 first-round selections will be made during that time frame with teams having 10 minutes to make their selections, which means the Ravens won't make their first selection before 11 p.m. ET)

Round 2-3: 94 and 104

Round 4-7: 131, 136, 171, 184 and 210

Needs: OLB, DE, OL, S

Possible first-round picks

LSU WR Terrace Marshall, Minnesota WR Rashod Bateman, Penn State DE Jayson Oweh, Georgia OLB Azeez Ojulari, Miami (Fla.) DE Jaelan Phillips, Tulsa OLB Zaven Collins, TCU FS Trevon Moehrig

Outlook

The Ravens have prioritized boosting a passing attack that ranked last in the NFL in yards per game and attempts. This year’s draft is deep at wide receiver and Baltimore will be able to find potential playmakers on all three days. The question is whether Baltimore uses a first-round pick to select a wideout for the second time in three years. The Ravens could use a pass rusher after Judon, Ngakoue and Ward left via free agency. DeCosta will also look to add depth in the secondary and on the offensive line. Baltimore will likely take an offensive lineman in the first two rounds to compensate for the loss of Orlando Brown Jr. The Ravens also need depth in the secondary.

First Round

1 Jacksonville Jaguars

2 New York Jets

3 San Francisco 49ers from Dolphins through Texans

4 Atlanta Falcons

5 Cincinnati Bengals

6 Miami Dolphins from Eagles

7 Detroit Lions

8 Carolina Panthers

9 Denver Broncos

10 Dallas Cowboys

11 New York Giants

12 Philadelphia Eagles from Dolphins through 49ers

13 Los Angeles Chargers

14 Minnesota Vikings

15 New England Patriots

16 Arizona Cardinals

17 Las Vegas Raiders

18 Miami Dolphins

19 Washington Football Team

20 Chicago Bears

21 Indianapolis Colts

22 Tennessee Titans

23 New York Jets from Seattle Seahawks

24 Pittsburgh Steelers

25 Jacksonville Jaguars from Los Angeles Rams

26 Cleveland Browns

27 Baltimore Ravens

28 New Orleans Saints

29 Green Bay Packers

30 Buffalo Bills

31 Baltimore Ravens from Kansas City Chiefs

32 Tampa Bay Buccaneers