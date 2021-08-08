Justin Madubuike Poised for Breakout Season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Justin Madubuike is expected to be a breakout player for the Ravens this season.

His teammates have lauded his progress into his second year and are excited about the young player from Texas A&M.

“The guy is a stout dude," Ravens center Bradley Bozeman said. "He’s one of the harder people I’ve ever had to move on defense, honestly, in double teams, in man-on-man blocks. He just has that low center of gravity. He can hold his place. He’s a young guy. He’s going to continue to grow and continue to build on his foundation that he’s laid. So, the guy has continued to work out here, [and] I’m excited to see him this season.”

Madubuike, was selected by the Ravens in the third round (71st overall) of the 2020 NFL draft, finished with 19 tackles (11 solo), one sack, two tackles for a loss, and two quarterback hits in 10 games (three starts) as a rookie last season. He helped Baltimore’s defense rank No. 2 in both points allowed (18.9) and third-down efficiency (34.0%).

He is already showing more maturity from his rookie season

"I think you should see a big jump," defensive end Calais Campbell said. "He really has so much potential. He’s strong, he’s quick-twitchy, can get out of a stance very explosively, and then he’s learning how to play with a good technique consistently. I think he’s going to have a big year for us. I think he’s a guy who we can really depend on.

"He’s going to make all of our jobs a lot easier [with] what he can do inside, and he’s developing as a pass rusher too, so I think he’s going to put a lot more pressure on quarterbacks. I think he’s going to be a really good player in this league.”

Madubuike has impressed his teammates with his work ethic. The team is hopeful he can continue that momentum into the regular season.

Derek expects Madubuike to emerge as one of the Ravens' toughest defenders.

“He’s just getting better and better," Wolfe said. "If you were going to draw up who you wanted in a three-technique, that’s how you’d draw them up. That’s what you want them to look like, that’s how you want them to … His explosiveness, his strength, his bend – he’s the full package, man.

"He’s going to be – once he really understands how good he is and he really grasps that – he’s going to be dangerous, and he’s a smart kid too, so he’ll pick it up quick. So, I love what I’m seeing from him. I like what I’m seeing from all the younger guys."